KUWAIT, Oct 27 (KUNA) --



1918 -- Around 4,000 people perished due to influenza pandemic that struck almost every house. The pandemic lasted until December of this year and Kuwaitis called this year "the year of mercy."



1962 -- Kuwait College of Nursing opened with the aim of preparing nurses to honor needs of hospitals and clinics.

1993 -- Three Kuwaiti airmen died when their helicopters crashed during a show held on occasion of a visit by families of British soldiers who were killed in the war to liberate the State of Kuwait from the Iraqi occupation. Pilots were Khaled Al-Khalaf, Faraj Al-Dabbous and Jamal Bugrais.

1997 -- Abdulaziz Al-Babtain Foundation held Ibn La'boun Forum for traditional poets in the Gulf and Arab world.

1998 -- Kazma SC won the first Asian Handball Cup after beating Zubaan of Iran 29-25 in the final that was held in Amman, Jordan.

2014 -- A team at Al-Dabbous Cardiology Center held the first artificial heart transplant operation in Kuwait.

2017 -- Chairman of Kuwait and Arab Tennis Associations Sheikh Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah re-elected as chairman of the Arab Tennis Association for a four-year term.

2021 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) signed a KD four million grant agreement with the UN-Habitat to finance Improved Resilience to Transboundary sand and Dust Storms.

2021 -- The International Civil Defense Organization honored General Khaled Al-Mekrad, head of Kuwait Fire Force, in recognition of the State of Kuwait's support of countries and people in times of crises, as well as protection of people, properties and environment.



2022 -- Kuwait Ports Authority signed contract worth KD 48.75 million to develop Shuwaikh Port, with Korea's Hyundai company and Gulf maritime construction company.

