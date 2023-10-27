Kuwait PM Congratulates Saint Vincent And The Grenadines On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 27 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent a cable of congratulations Friday to Governor General of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Susan Dougan on her country's national day. (end) aa

