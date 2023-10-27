Flour Market Size To Grow By USD 40.9 Billion From 2022 To 2027 - Technavio

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Flour Market 2023-2027

Key Segment Analysis



The

wheat segment

is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Wheat is an essential ingredient in baking, providing structure, texture, and flavour to a wide range of baked goods. The growth of the bakery industry worldwide is being significantly driven by the increasing consumption of baked goods. Bread, cakes, pastries, and other bakery products have become staples in many diets and cultures, contributing to a high demand for flour. Moreover, the popularity of home baking among consumers has surged, leading to an increase in demand for wheat flour.



Geographical Market Analysis



APAC

is estimated to

contribute

45%

to the growth of the global market during

the forecast period.

The global flour market in APAC is experiencing significant growth due to various factors such as rising health concerns, increasing disposable income, and the demand for on-the-go breakfast items and convenient food products. Consumers in the region are also interested in low-sugar and low-calorie food products. To meet the diverse tastes and preferences of consumers, many market players are launching new products and expanding their product portfolios. The market growth is mainly driven by countries like China, India, the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam. These factors are expected to continue driving the market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Company Insights

The flour market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including Archer Daniels Midland Co., Ardent Mills LLC, Associated British Foods Plc, Bay State Milling Co., Bunge Ltd., Burapa Prosper Co. Ltd., Cargill Inc., General Mills Inc., GrainCorp Ltd., Hodgson Mill, ITC Ltd., King Arthur Baking Co. Inc., Lieng Tong Rice Vermicilli Co. Ltd., Manildra Flour Mills Pty. Ltd., Parrish and Heimbecker Ltd., PT Sriboga Raturaya, Savage Services Corp., Thai Flour Industry Co. Ltd., Thai Wah Public Co. Ltd., and Wilmar International Ltd.

Fermented Wheat Flour Market

size is estimated to grow at a

CAGR of

5.26%

between 2022 and 2027.



Rice Flour Market

size

is estimated to grow at a

CAGR of

4.54%

between 2022 and 2027.