Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Change Of Nominated Adviser

Change of Nominated Adviser
27 October 2023 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG) announces that, following the completion of the all-share merger between Cavendish Securities plc (previously named Cenkos Securities plc) and Cavendish Financial plc (previously named finnCap Group plc), and as a consequence of internal reorganisation within the Cavendish Group, the Company has changed its Nominated Adviser and Broker from Cavendish Securities plc to Cavendish Capital Markets Limited.
CONTACT DETAILS:
| Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd .
| +353 1 676 8702
| Philip O'Quigley, CEO
| +353 87 814 7042
| Anne Flynn, CFO
| +353 1 676 9162
|
| Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (NOMAD & Joint Broker)
|
| Neil McDonald / Derrick Lee
| +44 131 220 9771
|
|
| Tennyson Securities (Joint Broker)
|
| Peter Krens
| +44 20 7186 9033
About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil & gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with a technical team based in Budapest, Hungary.
