Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Change Of Nominated Adviser

(“Falcon” or“Company”) Change of Nominated Adviser 27 October 2023 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG) announces that, following the completion of the all-share merger between Cavendish Securities plc (previously named Cenkos Securities plc) and Cavendish Financial plc (previously named finnCap Group plc), and as a consequence of internal reorganisation within the Cavendish Group, the Company has changed its Nominated Adviser and Broker from Cavendish Securities plc to Cavendish Capital Markets Limited. CONTACT DETAILS:

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd . +353 1 676 8702 Philip O'Quigley, CEO +353 87 814 7042 Anne Flynn, CFO +353 1 676 9162 Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (NOMAD & Joint Broker) Neil McDonald / Derrick Lee +44 131 220 9771 Tennyson Securities (Joint Broker) Peter Krens +44 20 7186 9033



About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil & gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with a technical team based in Budapest, Hungary.