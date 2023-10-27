Tallinna Vesi's Sales Revenue In The Third Quarter Increased To €15.61 Million

Sales from water service sold to commercial customers in the third quarter of this year in the main service area of Tallinna Vesi was €4.27 million, which is 1.6% less than last year. Sales from water services provided to private customers in the third quarter increased by 23.6% compared to the same period last year and totalled €5.98 million. The increase in sales in private segments is due to the adjustment of price for water services in the last quarter of the previous year.

During the nine months of 2023, the Group's total sales were €45.62 million, showing an increase of 18.4% or €7.08 million year-on-year. Revenues from the sale of water services, both inside and outside the main service area, accounted for 91.2% of total revenues, construction services for 7.6% and other services for 1.1%.

The Company's operating profit in the third quarter was €5.10 million. Operating profit grew by €2.66 million or 109.2% compared to the third quarter of last year. The operating profit for the nine months of 2023 was €13.30 million, showing an increase of €4.77 million compared to the previous year. According to Aleksandr Timofejev , the Chief Executive Officer of Tallinna Vesi, this is due to the adjustment of prices for water services and the stabilization of energy prices.

The recovery in operating profit was driven by sales, which reflected the increase in direct production costs. The Company's net profit was €4.05 million in the third quarter of 2023, which is €1.84 million more than in the same period last year. The increase in net profit was impacted by changes in operating profit and net financial expenses described above, and the income tax on dividends in the amount of €1.09 million.

The Group's profit before taxes for the nine months of 2023 was €11.13 million, being 35.7% or €2.93 million higher than for the same period in 2022. Net profit for the nine months was €9.87 million, being 63.1% or €3.82 million higher than for the equivalent period in 2022.

The Group's net financial income and expenses have resulted in a net expense of €0.89 million, compared to €0.78 million lower expense in the 3rd quarter of 2022. The increase in financial costs was caused by higher interest costs of loans linked to Euribor.

On September 21, AS Tallinna Vesi submitted an application to the Competition Authority to change the prices for water services. The application concerns the price for water services in the main service area in Tallinn and Saue, the service area in Maardu and for other water companies. Depending on the proceedings of the Competition Authority, the new prices will take effect no earlier than from the next year. The need for the tariff application is driven by justified costs and investments to ensure continuity of vital services, to reduce the environmental impact caused by water consumption, and to safeguard the environment.

“We continue to provide reliable water and wastewater services, as demonstrated by the steadily high level of quality indicators. During the nine months of this year, the quality of tap water was excellent, meeting 99.92% of all quality requirements,” Timofejev said. In the third quarter of this year, the Company pumped nearly 6.2 million m3 of clean water into the water network and treated nearly 12.7 million m3 of wastewater.

Also, the effluent treated at the Wastewater Treatment Plant at Paljassaare has met all the requirements throughout the year. Pollutant parameters that are significantly lower than the limits required by law is the proof of the excellent level of treated effluent. In the nine months of this year, we have taken 541 tons of debris, 182 ton of grit, 1 383 tons of nitrogen and 187 tons of phosphorus out of the wastewater.

Starting from this year, Timofejev said, water pipes are also being maintained using the ice pigging technique. In nine months more than 150 km of water mains have been washed, 106 km of which have been cleaned with ice. In addition, water quality is supported by the investments in water pumping stations made in recent years, enabling additional chlorination in various parts of the city.

The level of water loss in the water network has remained low in the third quarter of the year, at 9.98%. This is significantly better than in the same period last year (13.47%).

By the end of the third quarter, the Company had installed smart meters for 27% of its customers. The Company aims to replace water meters for all customers in its service area with smart meters by the end of 2026 at the latest.

Major projects for 2023 include the reconstruction of digesters and construction of a combined heat and power plant at the Wastewater Treatment Plant, the reconstruction of filters and clarifiers at the Water Treatment Plant and the reconstruction of existing water and wastewater pipelines and the construction of new pipelines.

By the end of September this year, the Company had reconstructed more than 23 kilometres of networks. The major reconstruction works this year have been carried out on Jõe and Pronksi Street, Vana-Kalamaja Street, Rahvakooli Road, E. Vilde and Akadeemia Road, Pärna, Reinvaldi and Kuhlbarsi Street.

In the third quarter, work started on the reconstruction of the supply pipeline for the Lasnamäe booster pumping station at the intersection of Punane and Smuuli Streets. The reconstruction of wastewater pipeline in Mustamäe district using no-dig method has started off successfully with more than half of the works already being completed. Work continued on investment projects at our treatment plants, such as completing the work on the renovation of the high-speed filters and starting the renovation of clarifiers at the Water Treatment Plant.

In the first 9 months of 2023 the Group invested into fixed assets €22.84 million. Total non-current assets amounted to €247.45 million.

AS Tallinna Vesi is the largest water utility in Estonia, providing services to more than 24,900 private customers and businesses and 470,000 end consumers in Tallinn and its surrounding municipalities. Tallinna Vesi is listed on the main list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange. The largest shareholdings in the Company are held by the City of Tallinn (55.06%) and the energy group Utilitas (20.36%). 24.58% of the Company's shares are free floating on the Nasdaq Tallinn stock exchange.

MAIN FINANCIAL INDICATORS