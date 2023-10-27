US Labor Shortages Migrate Well Beyond The Farm

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Labor shortages are a perennial challenge for many American farmers. Are they becoming a perennial challenge for the US economy?

It's starting to look that way.

Tightness in the labor market is evident in the big pay increases some workers have been scoring. Under the new United Parcel Service labor contract, UPS truck drivers will, by 2028, be averaging $170,000 a year in pay and benefits.

United Airlines pilots just won a 40% pay raise over four years. Newly minted lawyers recruited into big East Coast law firms are starting at $200,000 a year.

The unemployment rate has been below 4% for 22 months. There are 3.6 million more job openings nationwide than there are unemployed people.

It's tempting to dismiss these signs of tightness as symptoms of economic long Covid, and that's partially true. It would be logical to assume that as the pandemic-induced bottlenecks inevitably ease, so will the labor market.

But there's a deeper underlying tightness problem that will be harder to solve. You can see it in the labor force participation rate , which has been declining for two decades. In August of 2003, it was 66.1%. This August, it was 62.8%.

That may not sound like much of a drop, but the difference between participation rates of 62.8% and 66.1% when the labor force is 168 million strong is 1.2 million. That's a lot of people who are neither working nor looking for work.