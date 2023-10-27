WestJet Cargo announces new destinations for its Winter schedule

(MENAFN- Lemon Queen) WestJet Cargo’s service to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic will be officially re-launched on October 29th, 2023. Cargo services will be offered to and from Puerto Plata, on multiple weekly flights. Each flight will offer a reliable 2-tonne cargo capacity. The rotation for this route is Toronto – Puerto Plata - Toronto. In the Dominican Republic, WestJet Cargo currently provides cargo capacity on its passenger services to Punta Cana from Calgary and Toronto.

Additionally, services to Bridgetown, Barbados, will start on November 8th, 2023. Like Puerto Plata, cargo services will be re-launched since it stopped early 2020. WestJet Cargo will operate 4 weekly flights, offering a cargo capacity of 2 tonnes per flight. The route rotation for Bridgetown will be Toronto – Bridgetown - Toronto.

Lastly, Kingston, Jamaica will also be receiving cargo services, commencing on October 30th, 2023. The carrier will operate 3 weekly flights, each with a 2-tonne cargo capacity. The rotation for this route is Toronto – Kingston - Toronto. In Jamaica, we currently provide cargo capacity on its passenger services to Montego Bay from various Canadian cities.

The commodities transported on all three re-launched routes will mainly consist of perishables and general cargo.

The decision to expand to these destinations was based on the recognized potential of both WestJet’s passenger and cargo businesses and is not dependent on new aircraft.





MENAFN27102023005846012823ID1107316224