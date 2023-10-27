Commercial International Bank – Ratings Affirmed with a Stable Outlook

(MENAFN- Capital Intelligence Ltd) Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has affirmed the Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) and Short-Term Foreign Currency Rating (ST FCR) of Commercial International Bank (CIB) at ‘B’ and ‘B’, respectively. At the same time, CI Ratings has affirmed the Bank’s BSR of ‘b’, CFS rating of ‘bb+’, and ESL of Moderate. The Outlook for the ratings remains Stable. Both the BSR and LT FCR are constrained by Egypt’s sovereign LT FCR of ‘B’.



CIB is the largest listed Egyptian entity and private sector bank, with strong retail and corporate franchises and a diversified shareholder base which includes many international investors. Key credit strengths include a strong management team with a good track record of being able to successfully manage the Bank during periods of economic stress – something that will be increasingly important in the current difficult operating environment. Financial metrics covering asset quality, liquidity and capitalisation are all currently either sound or good – but some may come under pressure should economic conditions in Egypt worsen further. Profitability remains good at both the operating and net levels but large negative fair value charges through OCI relating to government securities meant a sharp fall in TCI in 2022. The trend in 2023 has however been rather more positive with TCI for H1 exceeding that of full year 2022. Due to its systemic importance, we expect that, in case of need, the Bank would receive a moderate degree of extraordinary support from the Egyptian authorities. While CI believes the willingness of the government to provide support remains high, its financial capacity is deemed moderate, as indicated by Egypt’s sovereign ratings.



The Bank’s BSR is derived from a CFS rating of ‘bb+’ and an Operating Environment Risk Anchor (OPERA) of ‘b’. Normally this would elicit a BSR of ‘b+’ but as indicated above, the BSR is constrained by the sovereign rating. Similarly an ESL of Moderate would normally result in a rise in the LT FCR of one notch above the BSR but the LT FCR does not meet our criteria for being rated above the sovereign. Egypt’s operating environment risk reflects its high sovereign risk profile, as well as the adverse impact of the war in Ukraine on economic activity in general and on tourism and food costs in particular. These have increased government borrowing needs, while at the same time reducing the supply of and increasing the demand for FX. These weaknesses are mitigated to some extent by the sound condition of the banking system and continued (albeit conditional) support from the IMF and from GCC countries.



The Bank’s leading position amongst private sector banks in a market dominated by two very large state-owned entities reflects the strength of its franchises and quality of management. CIB’s sound capital adequacy, high profitability at the operating and net levels, sound liquidity and strong aggregate loan-loss reserve cover underpin its inherent financial strength as reflected by the CFS rating of ‘bb+’. There are however two caveats relating to capital adequacy. The first is that CIB’s strong headline ratios are in part a reflection of the zero-risk weighting to Egyptian government debt and Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) holdings. Leverage ratios are therefore probably a better gauge of capital strength – those for CIB remain satisfactory despite some slippage in 2022 and H1 23. The second is that CIB has a significant amount of FX-denominated loan assets on its balance sheet. As the EGP depreciates, the associated RWAs automatically rise. Were the pace of EGP depreciation to accelerate, capital ratios could come under renewed pressure.



In a challenging credit risk environment, concentration of credit exposure in government securities (a common feature of most Egyptian banks), and systemic foreign currency liquidity risks are also credit weaknesses. In the case of CIB, balances at the CBE have also grown sharply, adding to overall exposure to the sovereign. High dependence on interest income from government securities, together with the attendant exposure to interest rate risk, are also credit challenges, although CI believes that the Bank has demonstrated its ability to prudently manage such risks.



The Bank’s loan portfolio continues to be small relative to the balance sheet size. Notwithstanding a sharp uptick in NPL growth in 2021, CIB has been able to maintain satisfactory asset quality and loan loss absorption metrics through complete economic cycles, while still keeping the cost of credit at moderate levels. While the economic pressures facing Egypt have perhaps not so far shown up in the form of more rapid NPL accretion across the sector as a whole, asset quality tends to be a lagging indicator; the effects may be more marked in H2 23 or in 2024. However the Bank has a strong position as lender to multinationals operating in Egypt, to large Egyptian corporates and to government sector companies; this franchise should limit loan asset quality pressures to some extent. We therefore expect NPLs to remain manageable, with the Bank’s satisfactory capital and good operating profitability providing effective buffers. Stage 2 loans are high at over 29% of gross loans as at end H1 23, but this is partly reflective of management’s conservative assessment of industry risk profiles.



The Bank’s robust earnings record and ongoing capacity to absorb arising risks is a major credit strength. Over the years, CIB’s high operating profitability has been underpinned by its wide, and above sector median, net interest margin (NIM) and good cost-to-income ratio. The Bank continued to perform well in H1 23. CIB aims to continue to grow retail CASA balances to control funding costs and counter any future pressure on NIM; in the short term, a rising interest rate environment has helped to widen NIM. Give CIB’s Institutional Banking franchise, it may be possible to maintain provisioning expenses at near normal levels unless the economy weakens dramatically.



The funding profile continues to be sound, with the asset base almost wholly funded by customer deposits and equity. There is minimal reliance on interbank funding; the interbank ratio was a strong 206% at end-H1 23. Given a low loan-to-deposit ratio, CIB’s main interest in deposit gathering continues to be focused on attracting lower-cost retail money. Nonetheless customer deposits continue to grow at a satisfactory pace, leaving the Bank with good liquidity metrics. Liquid asset buffers remain high, with Egyptian government debt making up a sizeable portion of liquid assets; holdings of government bonds are liquid and local currency securities can be easily repo’d with the CBE or in the interbank market. Customer deposit concentration is at an acceptable level.



As noted above, capital continues to provide a reasonably strong buffer and the CAR and CET-1 ratios have (despite a declining trend) been maintained at satisfactory levels – and well above both the regulatory minimum and the sector average for many years. Internal capital generation rate is good; the dip seen in 2020 was due to an increased cost of credit (Covid-related) that dented profitability at the net level. Since CIB’s ownership is widely held, the ability to raise new capital from existing shareholders in times of need may be less certain than for a bank with a strong foreign (or Egyptian government) majority shareholder. In this context, we consider as being positive the arrival in Q2 22 of a subsidiary of an Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund as the largest single shareholder. Leaving this development aside, as Egypt’s largest (and most actively traded) listed company, we consider it likely that CIB should be able raise equity from the capital markets if necessary.



Rating Outlook



The Stable Outlook reflects our expectation that the ratings are unlikely to change over the next 12 months in the absence of a change to either the sovereign rating or its Outlook.



Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario



As the Bank’s BSR and LT FCR are constrained by the sovereign rating, we do not expect a change in these ratings or their Outlook unless the sovereign ratings were raised; this is currently seen as being very unlikely within a 12-month timeframe.



Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario



The Outlook on CIB’s ratings would have to be lowered from the current level of Stable if the Outlook for Egypt’s sovereign ratings were lowered; this is however seen as being unlikely within the next 12 months given that the sovereign rating was recently (September 2023) lowered with a Stable Outlook being assigned. Absent such a sovereign-related action, CIB’s financial metrics would have to deteriorate markedly before either the Outlook or the LT FCR and BSR would be impacted.



About the Ratings



The credit ratings have been issued by Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd, P.O. Box 53585, Limassol 3303, Cyprus.



The following information sources were used to prepare the credit ratings: public information and information provided by the rated entity. Financial data and metrics have been derived by CI from the rated entity’s financial statements for FY2019-22 and H1 2023. CI may also have relied upon non-public financial information provided by the rated entity and may also have used financial information from credible, independent third-party data providers. CI considers the quality of information available on the rated entity to be satisfactory for the purposes of assigning and maintaining credit ratings. CI does not audit or independently verify information received during the rating process.



The principal methodology used to determine the ratings is the Bank Rating Methodology, dated 3 April 2019



This rating action follows a scheduled periodic (annual) review of the rated entity. Ratings on the entity were first released in August 1990. The ratings were last updated in September 2023. The ratings and rating outlook were disclosed to the rated entity prior to publication and were not amended following that disclosure. The ratings have been assigned or maintained at the request of the rated entity or a related third party.



