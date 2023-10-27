Virtualware Showcased VIROO At 25Th CBCENF In Brazil

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bilbao, Spain, October 30, 2023.- Virtualware (EPA: MLVIR), the European leader in virtual reality, presented the benefits of using VR in medical training at the 25th Brazilian Congress of Nursing Councils (CBCENF).

CBCENF is the largest annual nursing event in Latin America. It took place from 23 to 26 October at the Paraíba Events Centre in João Pessoa, Brazil. Under the theme 'Perspectives of Contemporary Nursing: Science, Politics, and Ethics', CBCENF has become the main platform for gaining scientific knowledge and engaging in discussions on the nursing profession's demands.

Virtualware presented the VIROO enterprise VR platform to the Brazilian market together with GE21 Realidade Virtual, its representative partner for Brazil. In particular, the use case with the Spanish Ministry of Defense has been showcased during the four days event at the Enfermagem Military Booth. A simulator that enables the Spanish Ministry of Defence to reduce costs, risks, and time by enhancing efficiency and the learning process in a multi-user 1:1 collaborative VR environment.

This multiuser VR simulator has been deployed in a 160-square-meter Immersive Room at a tailor-designed warehouse of the Central Defense Academy in Madrid, Spain. The medical training solution for the armed forces allows teams to assess and improve performance in various areas. It not only trains personnel for highly specific situations, such as CBRN events, but also enables trainers to evaluate participants on several metrics, including leadership, teamwork, communication skills, and decision-making proficiency in complex scenarios and high-stress situations.

"We've had the opportunity to showcase how VIROO's immersive capabilities can be a game-changer in medical training, offering valuable insights and highly efficient learning experiences for nursing professionals” points out Maria Madarieta.

VIROO is a VR as a Service (VRaaS) platform, that makes Virtual Reality accessible to companies and institutions of all sizes and sectors. It is an all-in-one digital solution that enables the development and deployment of multi-user Virtual Reality applications remotely.

"It ́s very significant to see the high level of interest in VR and tools like VIROO for transforming the healthcare industry. We're excited to collaborate and bring innovative solutions to nursing and medical training" sees Pablo Reinhardt Grupo G21.

