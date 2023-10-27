TELF AG shares insights on the dynamics of the rare earths market

(MENAFN- PR FIRE LIMITED) The latest publication by TELF AG, entitled “TELF AG analyzes the African potential related to rare earths”, analyzes some specific dynamics that characterize the global rare earth market, examining the main production centers of these highly sought-after materials and evaluating the strategies of the European markets in terms of supply.



The publication, in its initial parts, focuses on the role of raw materials and rare earths in the global ecological transition, highlighting their role in powering electric vehicles and in the production of some specific technologies related to clean energy, such as solar panels or photovoltaic.



In the case of rare earths, their usefulness is linked above all to the manufacture of high-intensity magnets, which today account for 50% of the total consumption of rare earths (and also represent their application industrial highest in terms of economic value). TELF AG then mentions one of the possible industrial applications of these magnets, citing the fact that 90% of electric vehicles are characterized by the presence of these high-intensity magnets.



The fact that they represent fundamental components of electric vehicles is of fundamental importance for understanding the future dynamics of the world rare earth market, which will most likely be marked by price increases and parallel increases in demand, generating an interest destined to remain unchanged for decades, that is until the world definitively enters that green and sustainable future that we often hear about.



TELF AG also examines the specific production and refining centers of rare earths, reporting the case of China: Beijing, in fact, occupies an important position in this market, concentrating almost all of the refining and conversion of rare earths in materials usable for industry, and determining an inevitable dependence on other international markets.



In order to remedy this situation, many nations are starting to look with interest at the African potential linked to the development of rare earth and their production capacity in the field of raw materials, which is inevitably destined to increase (especially in terms of value) also due to some specific political initiatives undertaken by some African governments in recent months, aimed at limiting the export of raw materials.



To find out more, readers are advised to read the full publication on the TELF AG website.



