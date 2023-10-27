Challenges and Opportunities: What Does the Dominance of the Dollar Index Mean for Global Markets?

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) 25th October 2023



The US Dollar Index (DXY) has shown clear signs of strength, stabilizing at a level of 106.412 points during Wednesday's trading. This stability comes after the markets priced in positive Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data released yesterday, indicating an end to the five-month weakness in US economic and business activity. The composite US PMI from S&P Global, which includes both manufacturing and services, reached its highest level since July. This strong data provides the Federal Reserve with a strong basis for keeping interest rates higher for longer than the markets expected, further strengthening the dominance of the US dollar in the global market.

Furthermore, this has kept the USD/JPY pair near the key level of 150, making traders cautious and watchful for any signals that the Bank of Japan may intervene. With global interest rates rising, there is increasing pressure on the Bank of Japan to reconsider its current monetary policy, making the upcoming Japanese monetary policy meeting a long-awaited and significant event in the markets.

I also believe that the current strength of the US dollar is negatively impacting the USD/EUR pair, supporting further declines, especially with the euro falling by 0.13% to 1.0574 dollars today. The dominant strength of the dollar in the market caused the euro to drop by 0.75% yesterday after data showed a decline in economic and business activity in the Eurozone, highlighting the strength of the dollar.

The GBP/USD market was one of the most affected by the dominance of the dollar, as the pair declined by 0.3% to 1.2121 dollars. In my opinion, there are confirmations of weak economic indicators, including a weak labor market and a low PMI, that suggest the Bank of England is likely to keep interest rates unchanged in its upcoming monetary policy decision. This further supports the interest of the US dollar, which dominates the global market.

In contrast to the global currency markets, the Australian dollar saw weak gains today, reaching its highest level in two weeks after Australia's Consumer Price Index exceeded market expectations. This led to higher inflation and a preference among traders and investors for an expected interest rate hike by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) next month, supporting the strength of the Australian dollar compared to the US dollar, unlike other forex markets.

I can now say that the US dollar index, supported by strong PMI data and the possibility of continued interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, is well positioned to rise strongly and increase its dominance in global markets, including short-term gold prices. I believe that this strong performance of the US dollar will keep major global currencies such as the yen, euro, and pound under negative pressure, meaning that the US dollar remains the dominant force in the medium and long term in the currency market.





MENAFN27102023006667014463ID1107316177