GCC stocks slide on geopolitical concerns

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) GCC stock markets return to the red as geopolitical tensions seem to dominate investors’ concerns again. Ongoing diplomatic efforts could help limit risks and help markets in the region recover. At the same time, attention could gradually turn to the US while the Federal Reserve’s meeting draws nearer.

The Dubai stock market declined again after a small rebound as concerns about the geopolitical situation returned. As a result, traders could remain cautious despite the strength of the local economy and solid earnings.

The Abu Dhabi stock market also saw selling pressure with most stocks retreating. The market could continue to see downside risks, in particular as uncertainty remains around the developments in the region and the volatility in energy markets.

The Qatari stock market closed the week in the negative territory as traders continue to see risks in the geopolitical situation. The main index dropped below its previous lows of the year and could remain exposed to any changes in the region in the coming days.

The Saudi stock market recorded a volatile week as traders reacted to geopolitical developments, company earnings, and the volatility in oil prices. The main index could face risks of additional price corrections after its rebound during the last few days.





