Dubai Municipality opens registration for Dubai International Food Safety Conference

Dubai Municipality has opened registration for the 17th edition of the highly anticipated Dubai International Food Safety Conference, which will be held from December 11 to 13, 2023 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. This year's conference will delve into the critical theme of ‘The Impact of Climate Change on Food Safety,’ aiming to address pressing issues and foster innovative solutions within the food industry.

The Conference will bring together a distinguished group of experts, academics, research institutions, and prominent local, regional, and international organizations. Participants will have the invaluable opportunity to exchange experiences, knowledge, and innovations, and engage in insightful discussions about the latest trends in the field of food safety and food security.





This conference underscores Dubai Municipality's unwavering commitment to bolstering the sustainability of the food sector and laying the best foundations for food health and safety. The conference also aims to leverage cutting-edge technologies and innovations that contribute to ensuring food security, in line with the goals of the ‘National Food Security Strategy 2051’ and ‘Dubai Food Security Strategy’, in order to diversify sources of food import, enhance local production, reduce food wastage, enhance food safety and quality and build the Emirate’s preparedness to face crises.

Sultan Al-Taher, Director of the Food Safety Department at Dubai Municipality and Chairman of the Organizing Committee for the Conference, emphasized that the 17th edition of the Dubai International Food Safety Conference is poised to be remarkable. It will focus on exploring the influence of climate change on food systems, tackling the associated challenges, devising effective solutions, and strategically utilizing available opportunities to bolster sustainability and fortify food security. This initiative holds further significance as it aligns perfectly with the upcoming United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), set to take place next month in Dubai at Expo 2020, hosted by the United Arab Emirates.

Al-Taher stated: “The Conference will provide an opportunity to stay informed about the latest developments and research in the field of food safety and food security, as well as the best practices that promote food safety concepts. The event will also delve into strategies for attaining sustainable development and guaranteeing global food security with the participation of legislative and governmental bodies, private sector institutions, and experts in the fields of food safety, nutrition, and food security.”



The Conference is expected to attract over 3000 experts and specialists representing regulatory authorities, research centers, local, regional, and international organizations in the fields of food safety, nutrition, and food security, in addition to companies and institutions operating in the food sector. Furthermore, the Conference will host over 80 workshops, seminars, and scientific sessions covering various topics related to food safety and food security, sustainability, best practices, laboratory tests, artificial intelligence, and data science technologies used globally in this field.

The Dubai International Food Safety Conference has achieved remarkable success over its 16 year journey, establishing its reputation as one of the leading global platforms for exchanging experiences, knowledge, and innovations, and discussing the challenges faced by the food sector, food safety, supply chains, and the global dynamics impacting this vital sector.





