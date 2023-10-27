Aker BP: Key Information Related To Cash Dividend


Norway, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The following sets out the cash dividends to be paid by Aker BP in the fourth quarter 2023:

Dividend amount:

USD 0.55 per share
(NOK 6.18822)

Declared currency:

USD

Last day of trading including right:

31 October 2023

Ex-date:

1 November 2023

Record date:

2 November 2023

Payment date:

9 November 2023

Date of approval:

26 October 2023

Contacts:

Kjetil Bakken, Head of Investor Relations, tel.: +47 918 89 889

SOURCE Aker BP ASA

