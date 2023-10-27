Aker BP: Key Information Related To Cash Dividend

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LYSAKER,
Norway, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The following sets out the cash dividends to be paid by Aker BP in the fourth quarter 2023:
|
Dividend amount:
|
USD 0.55 per share
(NOK 6.18822)
|
Declared currency:
|
USD
|
Last day of trading including right:
|
31 October 2023
|
Ex-date:
|
1 November 2023
|
Record date:
|
2 November 2023
|
Payment date:
|
9 November 2023
|
Date of approval:
|
26 October 2023
Contacts:
Kjetil Bakken, Head of Investor Relations, tel.: +47 918 89 889
SOURCE Aker BP ASA
