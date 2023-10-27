(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vaisala Corporation

Stock exchange release

October 27, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. (EEST)

Vaisala's financial information and Annual General Meeting in 2024

Vaisala Corporation will publish its Financial Statement Release, Half Year Financial Report and two Interim Reports during 2024 as follows:

- February 14, 2024: Financial Statement Release 2023

- May 3, 2024: Interim Report January–March 2024

- July 25, 2024: Half Year Financial Report 2024

- October 24, 2024: Interim Report January–September 2024

The Annual Report 2023 will be published at vaisala by the end of week 9.

Vaisala Corporation's Annual General Meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, March 26, 2024. The Board of Directors of the company will convene the meeting.

More information

Paula Liimatta

+358 9 8949 2020,

Distribution

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key media

vaisala

Vaisala is a global leader in weather, environmental, and industrial measurements. Building on over 85 years of experience, Vaisala provides observations for a better world, with space-proof technology even exploring Mars and beyond. We are a reliable partner for customers around the world, offering a comprehensive range of innovative observation and measurement products and services. Headquartered in Finland, Vaisala employs over 2,000 professionals worldwide and is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. vaisala twitter/VaisalaGroup linkedin/vaisala









Tags Vaisala