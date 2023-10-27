Lithium Compound Market Share, Size, Price, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

30 NORTH GOULD STREET, SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Lithium Compound Market OutlookAccording to a new report by Expert Market Research titled,“Lithium Compound Market Size , Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2024-2032′′, the global lithium compound market reached a value of 34,6271.48 tons in 2023. Aided by the burgeoning demands in the energy storage sector and robust growth in electric vehicle (EV) adoption, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 7.5% between 2024 and 2032 to reach a value of 53,4401.45 tons by 2032.Lithium compounds, consisting of vital substances like lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride, play an instrumental role in the modern energy landscape. Notably, these compounds find immense use in crafting high-capacity lithium-ion batteries, vital for powering EVs, renewable energy storage systems, and a plethora of consumer electronics. Beyond the energy sector, lithium also finds applications in pharmaceuticals, treating conditions such as bipolar disorder, showcasing its versatility.Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report summary@As per the lithium compound market analysis, the market's trajectory is undeniably tied to the burgeoning EV market. As nations globally pivot to sustainable energy and eco-friendly transport options, the demand for reliable, high-capacity batteries has surged. With the global focus sharpening on carbon neutrality and sustainable energy, the role of lithium-ion batteries, especially in EVs and renewable energy storage, becomes paramount. Their superior energy storage capabilities make them indispensable in this transition.An increased consciousness regarding mental health has also elevated the lithium compound market growth in the pharmaceutical industry. Lithium carbonate, for instance, is a front-runner in the treatment of bipolar disorder. The growing understanding and destigmatisation of mental health issues ensure a steady demand in this domain. Lithium's therapeutic properties in treating mood disorders have been well-documented, ensuring its constant demand in the pharmaceutical sector as mental health gains societal prominence.Furthermore, the diversifying applications of lithium compounds in various sectors augment lithium compound market demand. In industries like aerospace, lithium's ability to form lightweight, high-strength alloys makes it invaluable. Similarly, its role in producing efficient lubricants and greases underscores its relevance across sectors.Explore the full report with the table of contents@The digital age relies heavily on portable electronics like smartphones, tablets, and laptops. All these devices predominantly use lithium-ion batteries, underscoring the compound's ubiquity. From aerospace to manufacturing, lithium compounds' utility in creating alloys, lubricants, and greases is further increasing value of the lithium compound market size.Lithium Compound Market SegmentationThe market can be divided based on type, end use, and region.Market Breakup by TypeLithium CarbonateLithium HydroxideLithium ConcentrateLithium MetalLithium ChlorideButyllithiumOthersMarket Breakup by End UseBatteriesGlass and Glass CeramicsAutomotive PartsGreasesMetallurgyPolymerAir TreatmentOthersMarket Breakup by RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia PacificLatin AmericaMiddle East and AfricaCompetitive LandscapeThe EMR report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other major developments, of the leading companies operating in the global lithium compound market. Some of the major players explored in the report by Expert Market Research are as follows:Albemarle CorporationSQM S.A.FMC CorporationOthersRead More ReportsGNSS Simulators Market:Electric Scooter and Motorcycle Market:Electric Mop Market:Electric Drives Market:Cristobalite Market:Bio-Based Platform Chemicals Market:Pine Honey Market:Probiotics Ingredients Market:Conductive Polymers Market:Radar Sensors Market:About UsAcquire unparalleled access to critical industry insights with our comprehensive market research reports, meticulously prepared by a team of seasoned experts. These reports are designed to equip decision-makers with an in-depth understanding of prevailing market trends, competitive landscapes, and growth opportunities.Our high-quality, data-driven analyses provide the essential framework for organisations seeking to make informed and strategic decisions in an increasingly complex and rapidly evolving business environment. By investing in our market research reports, you can ensure your organisation remains agile, proactive, and poised for success in today's competitive market.Don't miss the opportunity to elevate your business intelligence and fortify your strategic planning. Secure your organisation's future success by acquiring one of our Expert Market Research reports today.

