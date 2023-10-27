Elis: Appointment Of Mr. Alexis Martineau As Board Observer (Censeur) Of Elis Supervisory Board

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Appointment of Mr. Alexis Martineau as board observer ( censeur )

of Elis Supervisory Board

Saint-Cloud, October 27, 2023 – Pursuant to an investment agreement entered into between Elis and BW Gestão de Investimentos Ltda. (“BWGI”) on October 9, 2023, the Elis Supervisory Board held on October 26, 2023, appointed Mr. Alexis Martineau as board observer (censeur) of the Supervisory Board for a period of 4 years.

Mr. Alexis Martineau has been the European representative of BWGI since January 2019. He was previously Managing Director at the private equity firm CVC in the Paris office (2011-2015) and in São Paulo (2016-2019). He began his career in the private equity firm, the Carlyle Group (2000-2011), which he joined after obtaining a diploma from HEC.

Pursuant to said investment agreement, Elis Supervisory Board will also coopt a representative of BWGI as member of the Supervisory Board in replacement of the representative of Crédit Agricole Assurances (“CAA”), who resigned on October 11, 2023, after the completion of the sale by CAA to BWGI of a 6.2% stake in Elis. This representative of BWGI will be coopted for the remaining term of CAA's representative mandate who has resigned and should seat at the Audit Committee of Elis. Once coopted, the Elis Supervisory Board will be composed of 12 members and 1 observer.

As the leader in circular services thanks to a rental-maintenance model optimized by traceability technologies, Elis innovates every day. In its 29 countries, Elis meets the needs of its customers in terms of protection, hygiene, and well-being, while accompanying them in achieving their environmental objectives. With a unique operational know-how and a profitable organic growth profile, Elis creates sustainable value for its shareholders, customers, employees, and the environment.

