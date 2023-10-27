Is Syria A Pawn In Iran's War With Israel?

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Fallout from Hamas' October 7 attack on Israel continues to spread, with violence in the West Bank and southern Lebanon adding to the tinderbox already lit in Gaza. Now, a fourth front in Israel's war is at risk of igniting in Syria.

The Syrian government doesn't have the resources, or the desire, to attack Israel head-on. But the presence of multiple Iranian-backed forces inside the country, including Hezbollah and the Iraqi popular mobilization militias , opens the door for others to strike on its behalf. This likelihood will only increase as hostilities on the other fronts continue to escalate.

So far, the Syrian government's official response to Israel's retaliatory strikes on Gaza has been statements of condemnation and to work with regional and international stakeholders to de-escalate the situation. And yet Syria's front lines with Israel have been busy .

On October 10, mortar rounds were

launched from Syria

toward the Golan Heights, which has been under Israeli occupation since 1967. Israel

responded with artillery fire into Syria . Two days later, Israel

conducted simultaneous strikes

on airports in Damascus and Aleppo, rendering both inoperable.