Tibet's GDP Up 9.8 Percent In First Nine Months


10/27/2023 1:06:54 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The gross domestic product (GDP) of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region expanded 9.8 percent year on year in the first nine months of 2023, the regional government announced at a press conference on Thursday, Azernews reports, citing Xinhua.

Its regional GDP stood at nearly 162.86 billion yuan (about 22.7 billion U.S. dollars) from January to September.

During this period, the per capita disposable incomes of urban and rural residents in Tibet increased by 5.8 percent and 8.7 percent, respectively. The value-added output of major industrial enterprises in the region increased 14.7 percent year on year.

From January to September, Tibet received 49.67 million tourists, a year-on-year increase of 67.4 percent, and achieved a total tourism income of 59.4 billion yuan, up 46.2 percent year on year.

The regional statistics bureau said Tibet's GDP growth rate in the first three quarters ranked first in China and was 4.6 percentage points higher than the national level, demonstrating an obvious economic recovery trend in the region.

MENAFN27102023000195011045ID1107316062

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search