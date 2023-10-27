Tibet's GDP Up 9.8 Percent In First Nine Months

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The gross domestic product (GDP) of southwest China's Tibet
Autonomous Region expanded 9.8 percent year on year in the first
nine months of 2023, the regional government announced at a press
conference on Thursday, Azernews reports, citing
Xinhua.
Its regional GDP stood at nearly 162.86 billion yuan (about 22.7
billion U.S. dollars) from January to September.
During this period, the per capita disposable incomes of urban
and rural residents in Tibet increased by 5.8 percent and 8.7
percent, respectively. The value-added output of major industrial
enterprises in the region increased 14.7 percent year on year.
From January to September, Tibet received 49.67 million
tourists, a year-on-year increase of 67.4 percent, and achieved a
total tourism income of 59.4 billion yuan, up 46.2 percent year on
year.
The regional statistics bureau said Tibet's GDP growth rate in
the first three quarters ranked first in China and was 4.6
percentage points higher than the national level, demonstrating an
obvious economic recovery trend in the region.
