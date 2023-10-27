Chronicles Of Victory: October 27, 2020

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. The Azerbaijani
Army launched a counter-offensive operation, later called the "Iron
Fist", on September 27, 2020, in response to the large-scale
provocation of the Armenian armed forces along the frontline,
Trend reports.
The erupted 44-day second Karabakh war ended with the liberation
of Azerbaijan's territories from nearly 30-year Armenian occupation
and the restoration of territorial integrity.
Chronicle of the 31-st day of the second Karabakh
war :
- First Vice President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva
shared a post on her
Instagram account.
- The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has released information on the latest situation on the
front.
- The chief of staff of the Armenian motorized infantry
division was killed . The list of destroyed military equipment of the
Armenian armed forces has been announced.
- Tartar city and the villages of the Tartar district were
shelled .
- The Azerbaijani army liberated four cities, four settlements and 165
villages in just one month.
- The territories of Goranboy, Tartar and Barda districts
were shelled . The death toll from Armenian missile
attack in Barda has reached four . One of the dead in Barda was an
8-year-old child.
- The Defense Ministry said that over the past day, Armenian
armed forces repeatedly violated the humanitarian ceasefire.
