Pioneering Sustainable Solutions: Mazars Joins African Energy Week (AEW) 2023 As Gold Sponsor

Adapting to macroeconomic forces and stringent regulations is crucial in the ever-evolving landscape of the energy, infrastructure, and environmental sectors. As the world seeks to meet increasing energy demand while addressing environmental and social impacts, Mazars, a distinguished audit, tax and advisory firm, stands at the forefront of innovation. The firm brings tailored solutions that cater to global needs while addressing local challenges.

The African Energy Chamber (AEC) is pleased to announce that Mazars has joined the African Energy Week (AEW) 2023 as a Gold Sponsor. Scheduled for October 16–20 in Cape Town, the event will address the most pressing matters in Africa's energy industry, with energy leaders and experts offering solutions for how the continent can attract the investment it needs to industrialize. Mazars will contribute to this agenda, with the company's sponsorship a testament to its commitment to an energy secure future in Africa.

For its part, Mazars specializes in comprehending specific markets, business operations, and future goals, assembling tailored teams that align with the client's objectives and the hurdles they aim to overcome. The ultimate goal is to provide practical guidance on pertinent issues while ensuring successful outcomes. The firm's flexibility enables it to collaborate with clients on commercial opportunities, enhance operational models, and fortify strategic decision-making, ultimately fostering sustainability and a transition towards new energies.

With emerging markets and new players entering the African energy sector, established companies face intensified competition for market share and resources, sharp fluctuations in commodity prices, and evolving policies for sustainable growth. As such, Mazars' oil, gas, and natural resources sector offers invaluable clarity and strategic insights to thrive in this challenging environment. The firm believes in a global approach to address issues like price volatility, geopolitical factors, demand uncertainties, and sustainability challenges. The company's team operates across five continents, providing tailor-made solutions for operational resilience and excellence.

Navigating complexity in the extractives sector, Mazars' experts provide comprehensive support. From prefeasibility to operations, the firm optimizes corporate structures, facilitates external growth, and manages intricate capital projects. Additionally, it harnesses the power of data, enhancing performance, managing risk, and ensuring data security and regulatory compliance.

Renewable energy, driven by decarbonization, decentralization and digitalization, is transforming global energy production. Mazars recognizes this and therefore offers an integrated team of specialists to guide clients through the complexities of this sector. The company assists clients secure financing, maximize returns, and operate efficiently while adhering to environmental, social, and governance standards. Furthermore, Mazars' expertise extends to net-zero commitments, decarbonization policies, electric vehicle infrastructure, SMART grids, and more. The firm provides tailored audit and advisory services to help clients meet the energy needs of the future while addressing global challenges.

“In Africa's dynamic energy landscape, Mazars plays a pivotal role. The firm's solutions and expertise drive sustainable innovation and resilience. As Africa seeks to meet its growing energy demand and navigate sector complexities, Mazars' contributions are invaluable. The firm provides the clarity and strategic insights needed to thrive in a competitive market while ensuring sustainability remains at the forefront,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC.

As a Gold Sponsor for AEW 2023, Mazars exemplifies its commitment to pioneering sustainable solutions and driving innovation in the energy, infrastructure, and environment sectors. The company's tailored approach, global reach, and dedication to sustainability make it invaluable in shaping the future of Africa's energy landscape.

AEW is the AEC's annual conference, exhibition and networking event. AEW 2023 will unite African energy policymakers and stakeholders with global investors to discuss and maximize opportunities within the continent's entire energy industry. For more information about AEW 2023, visit

