Business Jets Seat Actuation Systems Market Worth Observing Growth

Business Jets Seat Actuation Systems Market by Type : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Actuators convert electronic signals into mechanical movement. Seat actuation system in aircrafts enables passengers to adjust their seating position as per their comfort level. Seats are powered and adjustable between various seating positions depending upon requirement of passengers. For instance, seats can be adjustable from an upright position to a reclined position, or can be reclined completely to a flat position & acts as a bed. Business Jet seat actuation systems also allow passengers to adjust environmental conditions around their seat such as lighting and temperature. In addition, passengers can also use various other functions associated with the aircraft seat actuation system, such as display screen for watching movies and adjusting head rest & foot rest.

COVID-19 Scenario analysis:

Due to COVID-19 situation, the production of business jet seat actuation systems across the globe, has been hampered due to the declared lockdowns and government restrictions on travelling.

Supply of business jet seat actuation system parts such as electronic components, position sensors, arresting brakes have been adversely impacted due to COVID-19.

Government restrictions on travelling due to COVID-19 have adversely impacted the demand for new commercial & private business jets. Thereby, growth of business jet seat actuation system market has also been negatively impacted.

Demand of business jet seat actuation system is expected to rise in near future as travel restrictions starts loosen up in some parts of the world.

Demand for spare parts is also down since there are no requirement as many airline's business has been closed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis

Technological advancements, increase in demand for lightweight aircraft seats, rise in number of net worth personnel, and surge in demand for premium air travel are some of the factors that drive the growth of the business jet seat actuation systems market . However, high manufacturing and maintenance cost is expected to hamper the market growth. Moreover, increase in global air traffic and modernization plans of the existing aircrafts are expected to create new opportunities in the business jet seat actuation systems market.

Rise in number of net worth personnel

As airline travel has become tedious and stressful due to enormous increase in the number of travelers, a large number of individuals are preferring business aviation for ease of convenience. In addition, business jets offer optimum comfort, economy, and performance. Increase in net worth of personnel have enabled them to afford travel or even purchase of private business jets. Thus, growth in the demand of business jets is also creating demand of business jets seat actuation systems; thereby, driving the growth of the global business jets seat actuation system market.

Key Market Players

Safran, NOOK Industries INC., DORNIER TECHNOLOGY, Astronics Corporation., Kyntronics, Airworks Inc., Rollon S.p.A., Moog Inc., ITT INC., Bühler Motor GmbH, CRANE AEROSPACE & ELECTRONICS

Business Jets Seat Actuation Systems Market Report Highlights

By Type

Electro-mechanical

Hydraulic

Pneumatic

By Mechanism

Linear

Rotary

By End Use

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Aftermarket

By Component

Hardware

Actuator

In-seat Power Supply

Passenger Control Unit

Electronic Control Unit

Software

By Aircraft Type

Light Business Aircraft

Mid-Sized Business Aircraft

Large Business Aircraft

Airliner

By Region

North America (US, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, rest of Asia-Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, rest of LATAM)

The Middle East

Africa



