Armenia Wants Gas From Azerbaijan - What Are Terms Of Deal?

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. Armenia is ready to buy gas from Azerbaijan after political issues are resolved, Deputy Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure of Armenia Hakob Vardanyan at the Silk Road forum in Tbilisi said, Trend reports.

It is clear that Armenia has already lost a lot due to its own policy of occupation against its neighbor, Azerbaijan. With its aggressive policy, Yerevan actually deprived itself of many economic opportunities and remained aloof from all regionally significant projects.

And now the deputy minister of this country declares his desire to buy gas from Azerbaijan. Well, everything depends on the behavior of Armenia, because it is clear that the path to any type of cooperation, including the purchase of gas, lies through a peace treaty, the signing of which is delayed by Armenia itself.

Immediately after the end of the war, Azerbaijan declared its readiness for peace and put forward the principles of a peace treaty. Now the ball is in the Armenian side.