EU To Strengthen Co-Op With Central Asian Countries To Combat Various Challenges - Josep Borrell (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. The EU will
continue to work closely with Central Asian countries to combat
regional and global challenges, EU High Representative for Foreign
Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell told Trend .
According to him, since the adoption of the EU Strategy on
Central Asia in 2019, cooperation between the EU and Central Asia
has advanced in many areas.
He noted that there are many promising opportunities for further
development of relations between the EU and Central Asian
countries, while adding that areas of cooperation such as transport
links, green energy, trade and investment have already been
mentioned, where aspects such as security, water supply, climate
research, education and science development can also be added,
strengthening cultural and interpersonal ties.
Furthermore, Borrell stressed that when solving any challenges,
the EU is ready to offer constant support to accelerate its reforms
and ensure the successful implementation of the necessary
changes.
Meanwhile, on October 23 this year, Luxembourg hosted the 19th
EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting, which was attended by
representatives of all Central Asian countries: Kazakhstan,
Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.
The main purpose of this meeting was to discuss issues of
cooperation and search for solutions to current problems.
MENAFN27102023000187011040ID1107316023
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.