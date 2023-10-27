EU To Strengthen Co-Op With Central Asian Countries To Combat Various Challenges - Josep Borrell (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. The EU will continue to work closely with Central Asian countries to combat regional and global challenges, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell told Trend .

According to him, since the adoption of the EU Strategy on Central Asia in 2019, cooperation between the EU and Central Asia has advanced in many areas.

He noted that there are many promising opportunities for further development of relations between the EU and Central Asian countries, while adding that areas of cooperation such as transport links, green energy, trade and investment have already been mentioned, where aspects such as security, water supply, climate research, education and science development can also be added, strengthening cultural and interpersonal ties.

Furthermore, Borrell stressed that when solving any challenges, the EU is ready to offer constant support to accelerate its reforms and ensure the successful implementation of the necessary changes.

Meanwhile, on October 23 this year, Luxembourg hosted the 19th EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting, which was attended by representatives of all Central Asian countries: Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

The main purpose of this meeting was to discuss issues of cooperation and search for solutions to current problems.