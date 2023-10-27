Implementation Phase Of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan Railway Revealed

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 27. A feasibility
study for the construction of the "China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan"
railway project has been completed as of today, Trend reports.
Akylbek Japarov, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of
Kyrgyzstan, made this statement during extensive discussions with
China's Premier, Li Qiang, in Bishkek.
"The construction of this railway will play a crucial role in
realizing the "Belt and Road Initiative," which Kyrgyzstan has
enthusiastically supported from the beginning," emphasized
Japarov.
He added that a feasibility study confirming the technical
feasibility and economic viability of the new rail line has been
developed through joint financing.
Furthermore, Japarov noted that the full operation of the
"Torugart" and "Irkeshtam" border crossing points between
Kyrgyzstan and China is a key factor in boosting bilateral trade
between the two countries.
To ensure uninterrupted operation and increased throughput of
the "Irkeshtam" and "Torugart" border crossings, the Kyrgyz side
has proposed transitioning to a 24/7 daily operation.
Japarov also expressed readiness for closer cooperation and
joint efforts to open a new crossing point, "Bedel," on the
Kyrgyz-Chinese border and the construction of the
"Barskoon-Uch-Turfan-Aksu" road.
The "China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan" railway is a proposed
454-kilometer rail route designed to connect the railway networks
of China and Uzbekistan through Kyrgyzstan. This railway will
further link Turkmenistan, Iran, and Türkiye to the European
railway network.
