Implementation Phase Of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan Railway Revealed

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 27. A feasibility study for the construction of the "China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan" railway project has been completed as of today, Trend reports.

Akylbek Japarov, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, made this statement during extensive discussions with China's Premier, Li Qiang, in Bishkek.

"The construction of this railway will play a crucial role in realizing the "Belt and Road Initiative," which Kyrgyzstan has enthusiastically supported from the beginning," emphasized Japarov.

He added that a feasibility study confirming the technical feasibility and economic viability of the new rail line has been developed through joint financing.

Furthermore, Japarov noted that the full operation of the "Torugart" and "Irkeshtam" border crossing points between Kyrgyzstan and China is a key factor in boosting bilateral trade between the two countries.

To ensure uninterrupted operation and increased throughput of the "Irkeshtam" and "Torugart" border crossings, the Kyrgyz side has proposed transitioning to a 24/7 daily operation.

Japarov also expressed readiness for closer cooperation and joint efforts to open a new crossing point, "Bedel," on the Kyrgyz-Chinese border and the construction of the "Barskoon-Uch-Turfan-Aksu" road.

The "China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan" railway is a proposed 454-kilometer rail route designed to connect the railway networks of China and Uzbekistan through Kyrgyzstan. This railway will further link Turkmenistan, Iran, and Türkiye to the European railway network.