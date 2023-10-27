Ukraine, Saudi Arabia Foreign Ministers Discuss Situation In Israel And Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ministers for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and Saudi Arabia, Dmytro Kuleba and Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, have discussed the situation in the Middle East, the Peace Formula summit and joint efforts to strengthen global food security.

“During our call, Saudi Foreign Minister HH Prince Faisal bin Farhan and I discussed the situation in the Middle East. I underscored the importance of protecting civilians in Israel and Gaza. We discussed the problem of the evacuation of foreign nationals from Gaza. I emphasized the urgency of opening a humanitarian corridor,” Kuleba posted on the social network X

He added that Ukraine appreciates the Kingdom's contribution to Ukraine's Peace Formula and look forward to the meeting in Malta.

In addition, the parties discussed joint efforts to strengthen global food security, particularly the upcoming“Grain From Ukraine” summit.

As reported by Ukrinform, the third peace summit on Ukraine with the leaders of the Global South countries will take place in Malta on October 28-29.