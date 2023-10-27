Sumy Region's Border Areas Come Under Enemy Fire Four Times

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On October 26, 2023, Russian troops attacked the Sumy region's border areas and settlements four times. A 16-year-old boy was reported killed.

The relevant statement was made by Sumy Regional Military Administration on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Over the past day, Russians have shelled the Sumy region's border areas and settlements four times. Twelve explosions were recorded,” the report states.

The enemy launched mortar strikes on the Seredyna-Buda community (four explosions).

Russian invaders also attacked the Velyka Pysarivka community with artillery (five explosions). Following the enemy attack, a 16-year-old boy was killed in the village of Pozhnia.

In addition, Russians opened fire on the Bilopillia community with cannon artillery (one explosion), and dropped two mortar bombs on the Krasnopillia community.