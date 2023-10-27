Exhibition Dedicated To Chingiz Aitmatov To Be Held In Bishkek

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An exhibition dedicated to the 95th anniversary of the national writer Chingiz Aitmatov will be held in Bishkek. The press service of the Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy reported, Azernews reports, citing 24 News Agency.

The exhibition will be opened on October 26 at 2 p.m. at the Kyrgyz National Museum of Fine Arts named after Gapar Aitiev.

The ministry noted that ((an outstanding writer, the pride of national literature, recognized worldwide)) had a huge influence on the entire culture of Kyrgyzstan, especially on the school of fine arts - painting, graphics, sculpture, decorative and applied arts.

The works of the exhibition can be divided into two parts. Firstly, the paintings that are based on the writer's works, revealing the scale of the personality of the philosopher and thinker. Secondly, the artists' works commemorating the anniversary date that are not directly related to the writer's work, but reflecting the general development of the country's fine arts.

The works by artists Suyutbek Torobekov, Saparbek Osmonaliev, Ruslan Abdykerimov, Kanybek Dubashev and others are presented at the exhibition.

According to the Ministry of Culture, ((the exhibition shows that the school of fine arts in Kyrgyzstan continues to develop and adheres to the eternal precepts of Chingiz Aitmatov.)) This is respect for traditions and openness to everything new, internationalism, humanism and patriotism.