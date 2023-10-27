Exhibition Dedicated To Chingiz Aitmatov To Be Held In Bishkek

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An exhibition dedicated to the 95th anniversary of the national
writer Chingiz Aitmatov will be held in Bishkek. The press service
of the Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy
reported, Azernews reports, citing 24 News
Agency.
The exhibition will be opened on October 26 at 2 p.m. at the
Kyrgyz National Museum of Fine Arts named after Gapar Aitiev.
The ministry noted that ((an outstanding writer, the pride of
national literature, recognized worldwide)) had a huge influence on
the entire culture of Kyrgyzstan, especially on the school of fine
arts - painting, graphics, sculpture, decorative and applied
arts.
The works of the exhibition can be divided into two parts.
Firstly, the paintings that are based on the writer's works,
revealing the scale of the personality of the philosopher and
thinker. Secondly, the artists' works commemorating the anniversary
date that are not directly related to the writer's work, but
reflecting the general development of the country's fine arts.
The works by artists Suyutbek Torobekov, Saparbek Osmonaliev,
Ruslan Abdykerimov, Kanybek Dubashev and others are presented at
the exhibition.
According to the Ministry of Culture, ((the exhibition shows that
the school of fine arts in Kyrgyzstan continues to develop and
adheres to the eternal precepts of Chingiz Aitmatov.)) This is
respect for traditions and openness to everything new,
internationalism, humanism and patriotism.
