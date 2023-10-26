Operating Room Equipment Market Size To Touch USD 59.5 Billion At A CAGR 4.7% By 2032 Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The Operating Room Equipment Market in North America is poised to hold a significant portion of global market revenue, exceeding 35% by the conclusion of the projected period. This regional sector is expected to experience a growth rate surpassing the global average, with a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6% extending until 2032.

The worldwide operating room equipment market is valued at approximately US$ 37.3 billion, with forecasts indicating it will reach US$ 59.5 billion by the conclusion of 2032. During the period spanning from 2022 to 2032, sales of operating room equipment are anticipated to exhibit a steady growth trajectory, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.7%.

Download a Sample Copy of This Report:



The global healthcare landscape is witnessing a surge in the demand for operating room equipment, and the driving force behind this growth is the ever-increasing number of surgical procedures. The operating room, also known as the“OR” or“surgical suite,” is a critical hub within healthcare facilities where life-saving and life-improving surgeries take place. As the demand for various surgical interventions continues to rise, so does the need for state-of-the-art operating room equipment.

The Surge in Surgical Procedures

One of the primary factors fueling the demand for operating room equipment is the rise in surgical procedures worldwide. The reasons behind this increase are multifaceted. A growing aging population, coupled with advances in medical science, has led to a surge in elective surgeries such as joint replacements, cataract removal, and cosmetic procedures. Additionally, the prevalence of chronic diseases like cardiovascular conditions and cancer necessitates a higher volume of surgeries for diagnosis, treatment, and management.

Technological Advancements

Advancements in medical technology have revolutionized the way surgeries are performed. Minimally invasive procedures, robotic-assisted surgeries, and the use of advanced imaging and navigation systems are becoming more commonplace. These technologies not only improve surgical precision but also enhance patient outcomes and reduce recovery times. To keep pace with these advancements, healthcare facilities are upgrading their operating room equipment to provide surgeons with the latest tools and resources.

Patient Safety and Infection Control

Patient safety and infection control have always been paramount concerns in the healthcare industry, and the recent COVID-19 pandemic has amplified the importance of maintaining sterile operating environments. As a result, healthcare facilities are investing in operating room equipment designed to enhance infection control, such as advanced sterilization and disinfection systems, air purification, and improved ventilation. This emphasis on safety and hygiene is a significant driver of equipment demand.

Competitive Environment

Manufacturers of operating room equipment are prioritizing the incorporation of cutting-edge technologies like machine learning and artificial intelligence to develop groundbreaking product offerings.

In May 2022, Zimmer Biomet, a prominent player in the medical device industry, unveiled its latest artificial intelligence (AI) functionalities for the Omni Suite intelligent operating room. This suite is specifically engineered to enhance operational efficiency, and the newly integrated AI features enable the recording of key workflow milestones, including door count, patient entry, anesthesia administration, and more.

Operating Room Equipment Industry Research Segments



By Type :



Anesthesia Machines



Electrosurgical Devices



Multi-parameter Patient Monitors



Surgical Imaging Devices



Operating Tables



Operating Room Lights



Surgical Navigation Systems

Others

By End User :



Hospitals



Outpatient Facilities



Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Others

By Region :



North America



Latin America



Europe



APAC MEA

Get Customization on this Report:



As the number and complexity of surgical procedures continue to rise, the demand for advanced operating room equipment is set to grow even further. The healthcare industry's response to this demand has been one of innovation, safety, and efficiency. The outcome is a win-win situation for patients and healthcare providers, with improved patient outcomes, reduced healthcare costs, and cutting-edge technology at the heart of it all. The future of the operating room equipment market is promising, as it plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of healthcare and surgery.

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232

Email: