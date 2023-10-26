China Backs UAE's COP28 Hosting To Address Global Climate Change Challenges: Chinese Ambassador

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))



DUBAI, 26th October, 2023 (WAM) -- Zhang Yiming, Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to the UAE, said his country backs the UAE's efforts to host the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) next month at Expo City Dubai.

The People's Republic of China backs the UAE's efforts to mobilise international community to tackle global climate change challenges, he said.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) at the inauguration event of the new Chinese Consulate in Dubai, Yiming said China is eager to have an effective participation in COP28 and contribute to international efforts aimed at preserving the environment, safeguarding nature and addressing climate change challenges.

He added that officials in his country are working with Chinese companies to ensure a strong presence at the event.

He then highlighted the strong ties between the two friendly countries, stating that the inauguration of the new Chinese Consulate in Dubai will further consolidate the deep-rooted relations between the two peoples.