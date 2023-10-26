More Than 100 Palestinians Killed In West Bank Amid Gaza War

Protesters march with Palestinian flags during a rally in support with people in the Gaza Strip, in the city of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday (AFP photo)

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) JENIN, Occupied Palestine - More than 100 Palestinians have been killed across the occupied West Bank since war erupted between Israel and Gaza's rulers Hamas on October 7, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

Violence had already spiralled in the West Bank before the Gaza war, with the highest death toll in the Palestinian territory since at least 2005.

Many of the Palestinian deaths came in raids by Israeli troops but there has also been a rise in clashes between Palestinians and Israeli settlers, with civilians and fighters killed on both sides.

Since October 7, tensions and bloodshed have surged in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, with the Palestinian death toll reaching 102, according to the Ramallah-based health ministry.

Over the same period, the Israeli military has reported one member of the security forces killed while taking part in a raid.

In the latest violence, four Palestinians were killed in Jenin and one in Qalqilya, both in the northern West Bank. One Palestinian was also killed in Qalandia, just north of Jerusalem.

The health ministry blamed Israeli“bullets and missiles”.

The Israeli military said it launched a drone strike on“terrorists” in the densely populated Jenin refugee camp, where it said“armed terrorists fired and hurled explosive devices at Israeli security forces”.

In Qalqilya, a military spokeswoman told AFP, soldiers fired on people who“hurled explosive devices, Molotov cocktails and rocks at the forces”.

Troops also opened fire in Qalandia, which the army said came in response to suspects who“threw burning tyres, blocks and IEDs [improvised explosive devices] and shot at forces”.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since the 1967 Arab-Israeli war and withdrew from Gaza in 2005, subsequently imposing a crippling blockade on the coastal territory.



