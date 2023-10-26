Over 65% Of 6,055 Palestinians Killed By Israeli Airstrikes On Gaza Are Children, Women SIGI

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Children and women constitute over 65 per cent of the death toll of the Israeli brutal attacks on Gaza until the 19th day, Solidarity is Global Institute (SIGI) said on Wednesday.



SIGI said that over 6,055 Palestinians have been killed and more than 15,000 were injured, with the figures expecting to rise amid ongoing Israeli bombardment of Gaza, a SIGI statement said.

The institute also referred to over 600 massacres that killed entire families.



SIGI affirmed that human rights principles and provisions, relevant charters and terms of reference are "universal, inalienable, inclusive and indivisible, [encompassing] all those in the world regardless of colour, race, religion or belief".



The institute also called on all countries to adhere to these principles and comply with the provisions of international human rights laws, stressing that the Israeli atrocities in the Gaza Strip are a direct violation of these universal principles and rights.

The United Nations Children's Agency (UNICEF) has reported that Israeli bombardment of Gaza has killed 2,360 children in less than three weeks, calling for an immediate ceasefire and sustained and unimpeded access for humanitarian assistance.

In a report on Monday, UNICEF said that 5,364 children in Gaza have been injured in the Israeli attacks with more than 400 children are reportedly either killed or injured daily in the besieged enclave.

"Almost every child in the Gaza Strip has been exposed to deeply distressing events and trauma, marked by widespread destruction, relentless attacks, displacement, and severe shortages of essential necessities such as food, water and medicine," the statement said.



Adele Khodr, UNICEF begional director for the Middle East and North Africa, said,“The killing and maiming of children, abduction of children, attacks on hospitals and schools, and the denial of humanitarian access constitute grave violations of children's rights."



“UNICEF urgently appeals on all parties to agree to a ceasefire, allow humanitarian access and release all hostages. Even wars have rules. Civilians must be protected – children particularly – and all efforts must be made to spare them in all circumstances.”



