King Receives UK House Of Commons Delegation, Highlights UK's Role In Urging End To Gaza War

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah on Wednesday received a delegation from the UK House of Commons, headed by Foreign Affairs Committee Chair MP Alicia Kearns, at Al Husseiniya Palace.

At the meeting, attended by HRH Crown Prince Hussein, King Abdullah renewed his call for the immediate stop of the war on Gaza and the protection of civilians, highlighting the United Kingdom's important role in pushing towards stopping the war and protecting vital and medical facilities in the strip, according to a Royal Court statement.

His Majesty warned of the rapidly deteriorating situation in Gaza, stressing the need for the delivery of humanitarian aid without interruption.

The King also warned against the catastrophic repercussions of the spillover of the war into the region.