Jordanian Medical Aid Arrives In Gaza JHCO

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Secretary-General of the Jordanian Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO) Hussein Shibli announced on Thursday the arrival of Jordanian medical aid to the besieged Gaza Strip.

Shibli said that he reassures those who donated to the people in Gaza that the aid arrived on Thursday at the warehouses of the UNRWA to be distributed to hospitals in Gaza.

He added that the JHCO distributed food packages, health parcels and clean water to 12,000 beneficiaries.

He added that the JHCO distributed 10,000 meals in the Khan Yunis area, stressing the continuation of sending aid and distributing it directly or through partner international associations and organisations.



