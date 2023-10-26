Safadi, UN Chief Discuss Efforts To End War On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Ayman Safadi on Thursday met with UN Secretary-General António Guterres on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly's 10th emergency session on Israeli illegal practices in occupied Jerusalem and Palestine.

Safadi and Guterres went over efforts to rally an immediate and effective international support to halt the war on Gaza that suffers a humanitarian catastrophe under Israeli heavy bombardment.

Safadi reiterated the need to end the war on Gaza and prevent a regional spillover, according to a ministry statement.



The meeting also discussed a draft resolution that Jordan, in its capacity as head of the Arab group in the UN for October, submitted on the need to protect civilians and uphold legal and humanitarian commitments.



Safadi praised Guterres's support to justice in line with UN principles.

Also in New York on Thursday, Safadi met with president of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Mirjana Spoljaric, and discussed efforts to deliver humanitarian food and medical aid to besieged Gaza.

In the meantime, Safadi met with Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian in New York and discussed efforts to halt the war on Gaza, deliver humanitarian aid to the strip and mitigate the risk of the war's regional expansion, The Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Safadi stressed that all efforts must focus on putting an end to the war and protecting civilians, warning that the expansion of the war will jeopardise regional security.

Safadi also, in phone calls with foreign ministers of Luxemburg, Spain and Portugal, discussed rallying support for Jordan's draft resolution at the United Nations General Assembly.



