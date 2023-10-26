JPA Urges Global Bodies To Condemn Israel's Crimes Against Civilians, Journalists In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordan Press Association (JPA) on Thursday called on the UN secretary-general, UNHCR commissioner, International Federation of Journalists, European Court of Human Rights and relevant international institutions to pressure Israel to stop its crimes against civilians and journalists in Gaza.



In a statement on Thursday, JPA appealed to these international institutions, saying Israel is committing these crimes without considering international laws and conventions while completely neglecting human and moral values.

The association said that the Israeli occupation forces are "committing unprecedented brutal crimes against unarmed civilians across Palestine, mainly in Gaza", noting that destruction of buildings and targeting of journalists is considered premeditated murder.



JPA added that 19 journalists have been killed since the occupation launched its aggression on Gaza on October 7 following the "Al Aqsa Flood operation that the Palestinian resistance started in response to the occupation's attacks on Palestinians and their holy sites".

The association stressed that international law allows people under occupation to resist with all means necessary.

JPA also said that Israel does not respect the Global Charter of Ethics for Journalists nor does it recognise international laws and faiths, calling for an immediate international investigation on these incidents and dealing with targeting journalists as war crimes.

"The world today, with all its international and UN institutions, has a historic human responsibility to stop the Israeli occupation's crimes, lest the world changes into a forest with no laws, norms, or moral and humanitarian values."