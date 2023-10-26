US Assistant Secretary Leaf Begins Regional Tour, Including To Jordan

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf has departed on travel to consult with regional partners, including the Kingdom, and advance efforts to prevent the conflict in the Middle East from spreading, the US Department of State announced on Wednesday.



Leaf is scheduled to discuss humanitarian solutions to protect civilians while reiterating US support for a region that advances the aspirations of all its people, the department announced on its website.



Her first stop will be the UAE, after which she will continue to Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Egypt, Jordan and Israel, while additional stops may be added, it said.