Biotech Firms Register Successes In Quest For Better Pancreatic Cancer Treatments

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) The American Cancer Society's Cancer Facts & Figures 2023 report revealed a
1% increase
in five-year survival rates for pancreatic cancer, which increased from 11% to 12%. Released in early 2023, the
report
represented the first instance since 2017 that five-year survival rates for pancreatic cancer increased for two years in a row.
It indicates that we are making slow but steady progress against pancreatic cancer, a hard-to-treat cancer that originates in the pancreas before spreading to...
