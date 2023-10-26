Cryptonewsbreaks Diamond Lake Minerals Inc. (DLMI) Expands Leadership Team, Eyes Bright Future

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Diamond Lake Minerals (OTC: DLMI) , a leading multi-strategy operating company specializing in the development and support of digital assets and SEC-registered security tokens, previously announced the release of its new company mark and logo, as well as a significant transition in leadership by welcoming Brian J. Esposito as its new chief executive officer. As a renowned entrepreneur and business leader, Esposito brings to the company a proven track record of driving growth and innovation.“It is with great pleasure to announce that after 7 years my search for the right CEO to take this company forward has finally ended. It is a rarity to find, in this day and age, a seasoned executive and leader who has not only overcome and accomplished what Mr. Esposito has, but also someone who respects and values old-school business principles and philosophies,” Michael Reynolds, president and director of Diamond Lake Minerals, said of the appointment.“He is someone who understands how to truly build shareholder value and can handle himself extremely well in any situation. I have all the confidence in the world that Diamond Lake Minerals is in the right hands and expect to see great things for this wonderful company and all its current and future shareholders.”

About Diamond Lake Minerals Inc.

Founded in Utah in 1954, Diamond Lake Minerals is a multi-strategy operating company that specializes in the development and support of digital assets and SEC-registered security tokens. Its goal is to responsibly innovate and develop valuable traditional businesses and successfully combine them with the future of money, digital assets. Diamond Lake's mission is to bring back to the public markets timeless business principles that are focused on healthy sustainable growth, strong earnings that generate yields combined in a modern digital world creating value for its stakeholders. DLMI is positioning itself as an industry agnostic leader in the digital asset and security token space. For more information, visit the company's website at

