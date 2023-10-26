Investornewsbreaks Atombeam Technologies Inc. Reaches $600K Milestone On Startengine

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) AtomBeam, a technology company driving hyper-efficient machine communication, has achieved a significant milestone by reaching the $600,000 mark in its ongoing fundraising campaign hosted on the StartEngine investment platform. According to the announcement, AtomBeam's capital raising campaign has seen one of the strongest openings on StartEngine recently, rapidly gaining the attention and support of investors. AtomBeam's compaction software redefines data management through its near real-time reduction of machine-generated files and has resonated strongly with backers who recognize its immense potential. Funds raised through this campaign will play a pivotal role in further advancing AtomBeam's technology and commercialization.“Reaching the $600,000 milestone underscores the confidence investors have in AtomBeam's vision and technology,” said the company's CEO Charles Yeomans.“We think it is great that so many investors can see what we see - this technology can change the world.”
To view the full press release, visit
About AtomBeam Technologies Inc.
AtomBeam is a pioneering data compaction software company that is revolutionizing the way data is transmitted and stored. With a strong focus on IoT connectivity and data compaction, AtomBeam's groundbreaking technology offers enhanced efficiency, security and speed. Its successful crowdfunding campaign, raising over $3 million, highlights the industry's recognition of AtomBeam's innovative solutions. AtomBeam continues to lead the charge in transforming the data landscape, with a mission to empower businesses and individuals with advanced data compaction technology. For more information, visit AtomBeamTech .
