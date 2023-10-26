Swedish Scientists Find Promising Way To Recover Minerals From Discarded EV Batteries

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Electric vehicle battery metals are poised to see a major increase in demand over the next couple of decades, thanks to soaring EV adoption. Minerals such as lithium, graphite and cobalt are critical to the development of EV batteries, but their production is almost completely

reliant on Chinese companies , something that has left Western pundits and lawmakers extremely worried. Furthermore, the lack of efficient battery recycling techniques makes it incredibly difficult to reuse EV battery minerals and places even more pressure on the world's

already strained supply.

According to a team of Swedish researchers, they may have developed a technique that could allow the auto industry to recycle old electric vehicle batteries and...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to Reflex Advanced Materials Corp. (CSE: RFLX) (OTCQB: RFLXF) are available in the company's newsroom at



About MiningNewsWire

MiningNewsWire

(“MNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on developments and opportunities in the Global Mining and Resources sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

MNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from MiningNewsWire, text“BigHole” to 844-397-5787 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MiningNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by MNW, wherever published or re-published:



MiningNewsWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office



MiningNewsWire is powered by

IBN