Bacardi Flips The Switch On Solar Power

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published by The Royal Gazette

Drinks giant Bacardi has flipped the switch to solar.

The largest privately held international spirits company has installed 444 solar panels on the roof of its world headquarters building on Pitts Bay Road in Pembroke.

The solar installation is part of a“greener makeover” at Bacardi.

Other initiatives include a new chiller system that will cut the building's total energy usage; four large tanks on the roof to capture rainwater; newly installed LED lighting; and the energy management system, which provides real-time monitoring to enable Bacardi to determine where more efficiencies can be implemented.

