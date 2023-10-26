Whole Planet Foundation's Party With A Purpose Sponsors Are Powering Her Potential

(MENAFN- 3BL) Each year, we celebrate the launch of Whole Planet Foundation on October 25, 2005 and the stakeholders, donors, and advocates who power our mission to alleviate poverty. This year, we are holding our Annual Benefit & Auction at the Whole Foods Market global office in Austin, Texas. Thanks to the generosity of sponsors, the Party is off to a great start! Presenting sponsors Smartwater and FlexPrint are making a massive impact with $25,000 in support from each, and Gold sponsor Studio AZUL is also helping to design and produce event signage. Whole Planet Foundation is so grateful to all of our these annual benefit sponsors for their support!

After the party, the virtual auction runs through 11:59pm CST on Sunday, October 29, 2023. Register here for free and thank you for supporting our mission to alleviate global poverty through microcredit.