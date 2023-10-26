Arnold Schwarzenegger For President? Actor Says He Would've Been 'Great' In The Role

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Action star Arnold Schwarzenegger opined this week that he would have made a 'great' US President. The former professional bodybuilder had previously served as the Governor of California and is well versed with the US political landscape. US laws however prohibit the Republican from running for office – an automatic disqualification since he was born and raised in Austria.“I feel like I would make a great president...But I feel that, at the same time, everything I've accomplished was because of America....There was no-one there that stopped me from my success. So the only thing that I can't do, which is run for president, I'm not going to complain about that,” he was quoted as saying during a BBC interview actor-turned-politician also highlighted the many opportunities he had received in the US and the way American people had received him with 'open arms'.ALSO READ: Vivek Ramaswamy impressed with PM Modi, calls 'India a reliable partner'Regarded as one of the greatest bodybuilders of all time, Schwarzenegger was born in Thal village in the Austrian state of Styria. He lived in the country till he was 19 before moving to the US in 1968. He became a millionaire at the age of 25 after entering into a series of lucrative business ventures and real estate investments. Over the years Schwarzenegger has won laurels as a bodybuilder, starred in major action movies, led an US state government and more laws however permit only natural-born citizens to serve as POTUS or Vice President. As such, the Republican leader remains wholly ineligible to contest the 2024 US elections.

He however remained optimistic during his interaction with the BBC.

“I mean OK there is the constitution. We need some immigration reform, absolutely, to change that. But it would be a little bit selfish if I go out and try to change the law,” he added.

