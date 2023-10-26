US Strikes Iran-Linked Targets In Syria

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "US forces launched strikes against two locations in eastern Syria that are utilised by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps and organisations it supports, The Associated Press quoted the Pentagon as stating. The strikes were carried out in retaliation for a series of assaults against US forces in both Iraq and Syria.(This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.)
MENAFN26102023007365015876ID1107315035
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.