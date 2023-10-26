Billboard Music Awards 2023: Taylor Swift Gets 20 Nominations, SZA And Morgan Wallen Receive 17 Nods Each

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) With 2023 coming to an end, the final batch of award events for the year, including the Billboard Music Awards, are ready to be staged. The nominees list for this year's edition was just released, and Taylor Swift not only topped but also dominated the list with 20 nominations. Morgan Wallen and SZA are second with 17 nominations apiece, while The Weeknd and Drake are third with 16 and 14 nominations, respectively.
The event will take place on November 19, 2023. The eligibility dates for this year's event are November 19, 2022, to October 21, 2023, with winners selected by how the artist's song did on the year-end Billboard charts. Here is the complete list of nominations for the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.
Nominations for the Billboard Music Awards 2023 Top Artist
Drake Top New Artist
Luke Combs Morgan Wallen
SZA Taylor Swift
Bailey Zimmerman Top Male Artist
Ice Spice Jelly Roll
Peso Pluma Zach Bryan
Drake Top Female Artist
Luke Combs Morgan Wallen
The Weeknd Zach Bryan
Beyoncé Top Duo / Group
Miley Cyrus Olivia Rodrigo
SZA Taylor Swift
Eslabon Armado Top Billboard 200 Artist
Fifty Fifty Fuerza Regida
Grupo Frontera Metallica
Drake Top Hot 100 Artist
Luke Combs Morgan Wallen
SZA Taylor Swift
Drake Top Hot 100 Songwriter
Luke Combs Morgan Wallen
SZA Taylor Swift
Ashley Gorley Top Hot 100 Producer
Jack Antonoff SZA
Taylor Swift Zach Bryan
Jack Antonoff Top Streaming Songs Artist
Joey Moi Metro Boomin
Taylor Swift Zach Bryan
Drake Top Radio Songs Artist
Morgan Wallen SZA
Taylor Swift Zach Bryan
Miley Cyrus Top Song Sales Artist
Morgan Wallen SZA
Taylor Swift The Weeknd
Jason Aldean Top Billboard Global 200 Artist
Miley Cyrus Morgan Wallen
Oliver Anthony Music Taylor Swift
Bad Bunny Top Billboard Global Artist
Morgan Wallen SZA
Taylor Swift The Weeknd
Bad Bunny Top R&B Artist
Ed Sheeran NewJeans
Taylor Swift The Weeknd
Beyoncé Top R&B Male Artist
Chris Brown Rihanna
SZA The Weeknd
Chris Brown Top R&B Female Artist Top R&B Touring Artist
Miguel The Weeknd
Beyoncé Top Rap Artist
Bruno Mars The Weeknd
21 Savage Top Rap Male Artist
Drake Lil Baby
Metro Boomin Travis Scott
21 Savage Top Rap Female Artist
Drake Travis Scott
Doja Cat Top Rap Touring Artist
Ice Spice Nicki Minaj
50 Cent Top Country Artist
Drake Snoop Dogg & Wiz Khalifa
Bailey Zimmerman Top Country Male Artist
Luke Combs Morgan Wallen
Taylor Swift Zach Bryan
Luke Combs Top Country Female Artist
Morgan Wallen Zach Bryan
Lainey Wilson Top Country Duo / Group
Megan Moroney Taylor Swift
Old Dominion Top Country Touring Artist
Parmalee Zac Brown Band
George Strait Top Rock Artist
Luke Combs Morgan Wallen
Jelly Roll Top Rock Duo / Group
Noah Kahan Stephen Sanchez
Steve Lacy Zach Bryan
Arctic Monkeys Top Rock Touring Artist
Foo Fighters Metallica
Coldplay Top Latin Artist
Depeche Mode Elton John
Bad Bunny Top Latin Male Artist
Eslabon Armado Fuerza Regida
Karol G Peso Pluma
Bad Bunny Top Latin Female Artist Top Latin Duo / Group
Peso Pluma Rauw Alejandro
Eslabon Armado Top Latin Touring Artist Top Global K-Pop Artist
Fuerza Regida Grupo Frontera
Jimin Top K-Pop Touring Artist Top Afrobeats Artist
NewJeans Stray Kids
TOMORROW X TOGETHER TWICE
Burna Boy Top Dance / Electronic Artist
Libianca Rema
Tems Wizkid
Beyoncé Top Christian Artist
Calvin Harris David Guetta
Drake Tiësto
Brandon Lake Top Gospel Artist
Elevation Worship for KING & COUNTRY
Lauren Daigle Phil Wickham
CeCe Winans Top Billboard 200 Album
Elevation Worship Kanye West
Kirk Franklin Maverick City Music
Drake & 21 Savage, Top Soundtrack
Her Loss
Metro Boomin,
HEROES & VILLAINS Morgan Wallen,
One Thing at a Time
SZA,
SOS Taylor Swift,
Midnights
Barbie: The Album Top R&B Album
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By ELVIS
Metro Boomin Presents Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Soundtrack From and Inspired by the Motion Picture) Top Gun: Maverick
Beyoncé, Top Rap Album
RENAISSANCE
Brent Faiyaz,
WASTELAND Drake,
Honestly, Nevermind
Steve Lacy,
Gemini Rights SZA,
SOS
Drake & 21 Savage, Top Country Album
Her Loss
Future,
I Never Liked You Lil Baby,
It's Only Me
Metro Boomin,
HEROES & VILLAINS Travis Scott,
UTOPIA
Luke Combs, Top Rock Album
Gettin' Old
Luke Combs,
Growin' Up Morgan Wallen,
One Thing at a Time
Taylor Swift,
Speak Now (Taylor's Version) Zach Bryan,
American Heartbreak
HARDY, The mockingbird & THE CROW Top Latin Album
Jelly Roll,
Whitsitt Chapel Noah Kahan,
Stick Season
Steve Lacy,
Gemini Rights Zach Bryan,
American Heartbreak
Bad Bunny, Top K-Pop Album
Un Verano Sin Ti
Eslabon Armado,
DESVELADO Ivan Cornejo,
Dañado
Karol G,
MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO Peso Pluma,
GÉNESIS
Jimin, Top Dance / Electronic Album
FACE
NewJeans,
2nd EP 'Get Up' Stray Kids,
5-STAR
TOMORROW X TOGETHER,
The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION TWICE,
READY TO BE: 12th Mini Album
Beyoncé, Top Christian Album
RENAISSANCE
Drake,
Honestly, Nevermind ILLENIUM,
ILLENIUM
Kim Petras,
Feed the Beast Tiësto,
DRIVE
Anne Wilson, Top Gospel Album
My Jesus
Brandon Lake,
House of Miracles CAIN,
Rise Up
Elevation Worship,
LION Lauren Daigle,
Lauren Daigle
Jonathan McReynolds, Top Hot 100 Song
My Truth
Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin,
Kingdom Book One Tye Tribbett,
All Things New
Whitney Houston,
I Go to the Rock: The Gospel Music of Whitney Houston Zacardi Cortez,
Imprint (Live in Memphis)
Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage,“Creepin'” Top Streaming Song
Miley Cyrus,“Flowers” Morgan Wallen,“Last Night”
SZA,“Kill Bill” Taylor Swift,“Anti-Hero”
Miley Cyrus,“Flowers” Top Radio Song
Morgan Wallen,“Last Night” SZA,“Kill Bill”
Taylor Swift,“Anti-Hero” Zach Bryan,“Something in the Orange”
Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage,“Creepin'” Top Selling Song
Miley Cyrus,“Flowers” Rema & Selena Gomez,“Calm Down”
Taylor Swift,“Anti-Hero” The Weeknd & Ariana Grande“Die for You”
Jason Aldean,“Try That in a Small Town” Top Collaboration
Jimin, 'Like Crazy” Miley Cyrus,“Flowers”
Oliver Anthony Music,“Rich Men North of Richmond” Taylor Swift,“Anti-Hero”
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha,“I'm Good (Blue)” Top Billboard Global 200 Song
Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage,“Creepin'” Rema & Selena Gomez,“Calm Down”
Sam Smith & Kim Petras,“Unholy” The Weeknd & Ariana Grande,“Die for You”
Miley Cyrus,“Flowers” Top Billboard Global Song
Rema & Selena Gomez,“Calm Down” SZA,“Kill Bill”
Taylor Swift,“Anti-Hero” The Weeknd & Ariana Grande,“Die for You”
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha,“I'm Good (Blue)” Top R&B Song
Harry Styles,“As It Was” Miley Cyrus,“Flowers”
Rema & Selena Gomez,“Calm Down” The Weeknd & Ariana Grande,“Die for You”
Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage,“Creepin'” Top Rap Song
Miguel,“Sure Thing” The Weeknd & Ariana Grande,“Die for You”
SZA,“Kill Bill” SZA,“Snooze”
Coi Leray,“Players” Top Country Song
Drake & 21 Savage,“Rich Flex” Gunna,“fukumean”
Lil Durk ft. J. Cole,“All My Life” Toosii,“Favorite Song”
Bailey Zimmerman,“Rock and a Hard Place” Top Rock Song
Luke Combs,“Fast Car” Morgan Wallen,“Last Night”
Morgan Wallen,“You Proof” Zach Bryan,“Something in the Orange”
Jelly Roll,“Need A Favor” Top Latin Song
Stephen Sanchez,“Until I Found You” Steve Lacy,“Bad Habit”
Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves,“I Remember Everything” Zach Bryan,“Something in the Orange”
Eslabon Armado x Peso Pluma,“Ella Baila Sola” Top Global K-Pop Song
Fuerza Regida x Grupo Frontera,“Bebe Dame” Grupo Frontera x Bad Bunny,“un x100to”
Karol G & Shakira,“TQG” Yng Lvcas x Peso Pluma,“La Bebe”
Fifty Fifty,“Cupid” Top Afrobeats Song
Jimin,“Like Crazy” Jungkook ft. Latto,“Seven”
NewJeans,“Ditto” NewJeans,“OMG”
Ayra Starr,“Rush” Top Dance / Electronic Song
Libianca,“People” Oxlade,“KU LO SA”
Rema & Selena Gomez,“Calm Down” Victony, Rema, & Tempoe ft. Don Toliver,“Soweto”
Bizarrap & Shakira,“Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” Top Christian Song
David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray,“Baby Don't Hurt Me” David Guetta & Bebe Rexha,“I'm Good (Blue)”
Elton John & Britney Spears,“Hold Me Closer” Tiësto ft. Tate McRae,“10:35”
Brandon Lake,“Gratitude” Top Gospel Song
Chris Tomlin,“Holy Forever” for KING & COUNTRY with Jordin Sparks,“Love Me Like I Am”
Lauren Daigle,“Thank God I Do” Phil Wickham,“This Is Our God”
CeCe Winans,“Goodness of God”
Crowder & Dante Bowe ft. Maverick City Music,“God Really Loves Us” Elevation Worship ft. Chandler Moore & Tiffany Hudson,“More Than Able”
Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin ft. Brandon Lake & Chandler Moore,“Fear is Not My Future” Zacardi Cortez,“Lord Do It for Me (Live in Memphis)”
