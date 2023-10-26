Billboard Music Awards 2023: Taylor Swift Gets 20 Nominations, SZA And Morgan Wallen Receive 17 Nods Each

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) With 2023 coming to an end, the final batch of award events for the year, including the Billboard Music Awards, are ready to be staged. The nominees list for this year's edition was just released, and Taylor Swift not only topped but also dominated the list with 20 nominations. Morgan Wallen and SZA are second with 17 nominations apiece, while The Weeknd and Drake are third with 16 and 14 nominations, respectively.

The event will take place on November 19, 2023. The eligibility dates for this year's event are November 19, 2022, to October 21, 2023, with winners selected by how the artist's song did on the year-end Billboard charts. Here is the complete list of nominations for the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

Nominations for the Billboard Music Awards 2023



Drake

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

SZA Taylor Swift



Bailey Zimmerman

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Peso Pluma Zach Bryan



Drake

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

The Weeknd Zach Bryan



Beyoncé

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

SZA Taylor Swift



Eslabon Armado

Fifty Fifty

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Frontera Metallica



Drake

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

SZA Taylor Swift



Drake

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

SZA Taylor Swift



Ashley Gorley

Jack Antonoff

SZA

Taylor Swift Zach Bryan



Jack Antonoff

Joey Moi

Metro Boomin

Taylor Swift Zach Bryan



Drake

Morgan Wallen

SZA

Taylor Swift Zach Bryan



Miley Cyrus

Morgan Wallen

SZA

Taylor Swift The Weeknd



Jason Aldean

Miley Cyrus

Morgan Wallen

Oliver Anthony Music Taylor Swift



Bad Bunny

Morgan Wallen

SZA

Taylor Swift The Weeknd



Bad Bunny

Ed Sheeran

NewJeans

Taylor Swift The Weeknd



Beyoncé

Chris Brown

Rihanna

SZA The Weeknd



Chris Brown

Miguel The Weeknd



Beyoncé

Rihanna SZA



Beyoncé

Bruno Mars The Weeknd



21 Savage

Drake

Lil Baby

Metro Boomin Travis Scott



21 Savage

Drake Travis Scott



Doja Cat

Ice Spice Nicki Minaj



50 Cent

Drake Snoop Dogg & Wiz Khalifa



Bailey Zimmerman

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift Zach Bryan



Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen Zach Bryan



Lainey Wilson

Megan Moroney Taylor Swift



Old Dominion

Parmalee Zac Brown Band



George Strait

Luke Combs Morgan Wallen



Jelly Roll

Noah Kahan

Stephen Sanchez

Steve Lacy Zach Bryan



Arctic Monkeys

Foo Fighters Metallica



Coldplay

Depeche Mode Elton John



Bad Bunny

Eslabon Armado

Fuerza Regida

Karol G Peso Pluma



Bad Bunny

Peso Pluma Rauw Alejandro



Karol G

ROSALÍA Shakira



Eslabon Armado

Fuerza Regida Grupo Frontera



Daddy Yankee

Karol G RBD



Jimin

NewJeans

Stray Kids

TOMORROW X TOGETHER TWICE



BLACKPINK

SUGA TWICE



Burna Boy

Libianca

Rema

Tems Wizkid



Beyoncé

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Drake Tiësto



Brandon Lake

Elevation Worship

for KING & COUNTRY

Lauren Daigle Phil Wickham



CeCe Winans

Elevation Worship

Kanye West

Kirk Franklin Maverick City Music



Drake & 21 Savage,

Her Loss

Metro Boomin,

HEROES & VILLAINS

Morgan Wallen,

One Thing at a Time

SZA,

SOS Taylor Swift,

Midnights



Barbie: The Album

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By

ELVIS

Metro Boomin Presents Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Soundtrack From and Inspired by the Motion Picture) Top Gun: Maverick



Beyoncé,

RENAISSANCE

Brent Faiyaz,

WASTELAND

Drake,

Honestly, Nevermind

Steve Lacy,

Gemini Rights SZA,

SOS



Drake & 21 Savage,

Her Loss

Future,

I Never Liked You

Lil Baby,

It's Only Me

Metro Boomin,

HEROES & VILLAINS Travis Scott,

UTOPIA



Luke Combs,

Gettin' Old

Luke Combs,

Growin' Up

Morgan Wallen,

One Thing at a Time

Taylor Swift,

Speak Now (Taylor's Version) Zach Bryan,

American Heartbreak



HARDY, The mockingbird & THE CROW

Jelly Roll,

Whitsitt Chapel

Noah Kahan,

Stick Season

Steve Lacy,

Gemini Rights Zach Bryan,

American Heartbreak



Bad Bunny,

Un Verano Sin Ti

Eslabon Armado,

DESVELADO

Ivan Cornejo,

Dañado

Karol G,

MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO Peso Pluma,

GÉNESIS



Jimin,

FACE

NewJeans,

2nd EP 'Get Up'

Stray Kids,

5-STAR

TOMORROW X TOGETHER,

The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION TWICE,

READY TO BE: 12th Mini Album



Beyoncé,

RENAISSANCE

Drake,

Honestly, Nevermind

ILLENIUM,

ILLENIUM

Kim Petras,

Feed the Beast Tiësto,

DRIVE



Anne Wilson,

My Jesus

Brandon Lake,

House of Miracles

CAIN,

Rise Up

Elevation Worship,

LION Lauren Daigle,

Lauren Daigle



Jonathan McReynolds,

My Truth

Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin,

Kingdom Book One

Tye Tribbett,

All Things New

Whitney Houston,

I Go to the Rock: The Gospel Music of Whitney Houston Zacardi Cortez,

Imprint (Live in Memphis)



Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage,“Creepin'”

Miley Cyrus,“Flowers”

Morgan Wallen,“Last Night”

SZA,“Kill Bill” Taylor Swift,“Anti-Hero”



Miley Cyrus,“Flowers”

Morgan Wallen,“Last Night”

SZA,“Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift,“Anti-Hero” Zach Bryan,“Something in the Orange”



Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage,“Creepin'”

Miley Cyrus,“Flowers”

Rema & Selena Gomez,“Calm Down”

Taylor Swift,“Anti-Hero” The Weeknd & Ariana Grande“Die for You”



Jason Aldean,“Try That in a Small Town”

Jimin, 'Like Crazy”

Miley Cyrus,“Flowers”

Oliver Anthony Music,“Rich Men North of Richmond” Taylor Swift,“Anti-Hero”



David Guetta & Bebe Rexha,“I'm Good (Blue)”

Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage,“Creepin'”

Rema & Selena Gomez,“Calm Down”

Sam Smith & Kim Petras,“Unholy” The Weeknd & Ariana Grande,“Die for You”



Miley Cyrus,“Flowers”

Rema & Selena Gomez,“Calm Down”

SZA,“Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift,“Anti-Hero” The Weeknd & Ariana Grande,“Die for You”



David Guetta & Bebe Rexha,“I'm Good (Blue)”

Harry Styles,“As It Was”

Miley Cyrus,“Flowers”

Rema & Selena Gomez,“Calm Down” The Weeknd & Ariana Grande,“Die for You”



Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage,“Creepin'”

Miguel,“Sure Thing”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande,“Die for You”

SZA,“Kill Bill” SZA,“Snooze”



Coi Leray,“Players”

Drake & 21 Savage,“Rich Flex”

Gunna,“fukumean”

Lil Durk ft. J. Cole,“All My Life” Toosii,“Favorite Song”



Bailey Zimmerman,“Rock and a Hard Place”

Luke Combs,“Fast Car”

Morgan Wallen,“Last Night”

Morgan Wallen,“You Proof” Zach Bryan,“Something in the Orange”



Jelly Roll,“Need A Favor”

Stephen Sanchez,“Until I Found You”

Steve Lacy,“Bad Habit”

Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves,“I Remember Everything” Zach Bryan,“Something in the Orange”



Eslabon Armado x Peso Pluma,“Ella Baila Sola”

Fuerza Regida x Grupo Frontera,“Bebe Dame”

Grupo Frontera x Bad Bunny,“un x100to”

Karol G & Shakira,“TQG” Yng Lvcas x Peso Pluma,“La Bebe”



Fifty Fifty,“Cupid”

Jimin,“Like Crazy”

Jungkook ft. Latto,“Seven”

NewJeans,“Ditto” NewJeans,“OMG”



Ayra Starr,“Rush”

Libianca,“People”

Oxlade,“KU LO SA”

Rema & Selena Gomez,“Calm Down” Victony, Rema, & Tempoe ft. Don Toliver,“Soweto”



Bizarrap & Shakira,“Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53”

David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray,“Baby Don't Hurt Me”

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha,“I'm Good (Blue)”

Elton John & Britney Spears,“Hold Me Closer” Tiësto ft. Tate McRae,“10:35”



Brandon Lake,“Gratitude”

Chris Tomlin,“Holy Forever”

for KING & COUNTRY with Jordin Sparks,“Love Me Like I Am”

Lauren Daigle,“Thank God I Do” Phil Wickham,“This Is Our God”



CeCe Winans,“Goodness of God”

Crowder & Dante Bowe ft. Maverick City Music,“God Really Loves Us”

Elevation Worship ft. Chandler Moore & Tiffany Hudson,“More Than Able”

Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin ft. Brandon Lake & Chandler Moore,“Fear is Not My Future” Zacardi Cortez,“Lord Do It for Me (Live in Memphis)”