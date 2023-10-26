Kerala News LIVE: Rainfall, Thunderstorms To Continue In Kerala Today

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) 8.20 AM: Food poisoning death case: 6 more people suffered health problems after eating shawarma from Le Hayath
Following the complaint of death after consuming shawarma, six more people are reported to have shown food poisoning symptoms. They had bought a parcel from Le Hayath hotel in Kakkanad. However, their condition is satisfactory. An investigation is underway.
8.13 AM:
Rainfall, thunderstorms to continue in Kerala today
The IMD has predicted the chances of heavy rain in isolated places in the state today. No special rain warning has been issued in any district today, but rain may intensify after the afternoon. There is also a possibility of thunder and lightning. A cyclonic circulation is prevailing over South Tamil Nadu. Another cyclonic trough is also present in the southwest Bay of Bengal. The Meteorological Center has announced that there will be rain in the state on Sunday and Monday.
