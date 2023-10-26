Pain Management Drugs Market Expected To Reach $91,649.16 Million By 2027 | CAGR Of 3.8%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Pain management drugs market was valued at $71,431.85 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $91,649.16 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.8% from 2020 to 2027. Pain is a complex medical condition, which not only affects physical but also mental well-being of an individual. It is caused due to trauma or tissue damage, and its intensity varies from person to person. Pain control medications help to alleviate pain through various pathways in patient's body. There are various types of medicines available in the pain management drugs market targeting specific biomolecules in the body and manipulating specific mechanisms to avoid pain sensation. On the basis of cause of pain, the treatment provided can be simple or complex. Pain can be managed using a variety of pharmacological and non-pharmacological therapies.

ELI LILY AND COMPANY, GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC (GSK), PURDUE PHARMA L.P., MYLAN N.V., PFIZER INC., NOVARTIS INTERNATIONAL AG, ABBOTT LABORATORIES, JOHNSON & JOHNSON, ENDO HEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC. (ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC.), MERCK & CO., INC.

Neuropathic Pain segment accounted for a majority of the pain management drugs market share in 2019 and is expected to exhibit a prominent growth rate during the forecast period, increase in presence of large patient population is the major factor that increases the demand for drugs for neuropathic pain. Cancer pain and chronic back pain were segment is expected to grow at the highest rate throughout the forecast period in 2019, owing to increase in number of surgeries globally and rise in prevalence of chronic diseases that lead to back pain.

On the basis of pain type, the chronic pain segment was the largest contributor to the market growth in 2019, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.

As per the industry experts, long term effect of COVID-19 outbreak is expected to be witnessed over the coming years. This pandemic has disrupted growth in many economies across various domains. The COVID-19 outbreak will impact the pain management drugs market in the initial phase of the forecast period. The COVID-19 pandemic has stressed healthcare systems worldwide, so that many clinics, pain services are no longer open for public services because of safety. Moreover, throughout the latter half of the forecast period, the demand for pain management drugs is expected to rise. Owing to the factors such as telemedicine, physicians are able to provide guidance to patients for physical exercises at-home for pain relief. This is anticipated to increase the market growth in near future.

