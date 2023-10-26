Fifth Edition Of ET Digiplus Fest Introduces The DG+ Startup Zone For Fostering Digital Marketing Innovation

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, Oct 26, 2023: The fifth edition of ET DigiPlus Fest, the largest annual gathering of digital marketing leaders, has consistently led the charge in unraveling the latest digital marketing trends, opportunities, emerging technologies, practices, and challenges for brand leaders.



This year, a significant addition to the event promises to be a game-changer with the introduction of the DG+ Startup Zone. This new addition is designed to celebrate innovation, support budding entrepreneurs, and foster growth within the digital marketing landscape. The event will feature a 'Startup Demo Zone,' spotlighting 30 pioneering startups from across Asia, all of whom are actively disrupting the digital marketing space.



The DG+ Startup Zone has been envisioned with the guidance of influential mentors and jury members, including Akshay Sharma, VP- Investments, 3one4 Capital, Shashank Randev (Founder VC, 100X), Dr. Vishal Gandhi (Founding Director & CEO, BIORx Venture Advisors), Vikram Upadhyaya (Chief Mentor & Accelerator Evangelist, GHV Accelerator), Girish Shivani (Executive Director & Fund Manager, YourNext Venture Capital), Sanil Sachar (Founding Partner, Huddle), and Ashish Gupta (VP - Seed Investments, IvyCap Ventures). The most innovative digital marketing startup selected by this esteemed jury will be awarded a substantial cash prize, providing founders with the runway they need to innovate and scale.



The Startup Demo Zone is a dynamic platform uniquely tailored for emerging startups in the digital marketing space, offering them an exclusive opportunity to showcase their groundbreaking innovations, connect with industry leaders, and supercharge their growth. This all-encompassing experience includes a dedicated Innovation Showcase to exhibit products and services, live Investor Pitches allowing startups to present their ideas to prominent investors, valuable Networking Opportunities with industry leaders for potential collaborations, heightened Visibility as they gain exposure on a platform attended by over 500 industry delegates, and as a bonus, participating startups will be granted two complimentary delegate passes to ensure they don't miss the main event, ET DigiPlus Fest 2023.



DG+ Startup Zone is an initiative of ETBrandEquity and is supported by Huddle and Lets Venture. To register your startup and access more information, please visit:





