LIVEMED Joins Forces With Healthcare Enrichment Solutions To Provide A Full Suite Of Services.

The Full Suite of Products can be used as a Revenue Generator and Enable the Transition of Care to Home.

- Steve JobsUNITED STATES, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / --LIVEMED TelehealthTM, is excited to announce that it has partnered with Healthcare Enrichment Solutions to offer a comprehensive range of services on a single platform. This will enable physicians to bill for Chronic Care (CCM), RPM, and Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM) services and facilitate the transition of care from the hospital to the home. Additionally, HES provides complete billing, credentialing, and coding services to help train and support your staff in billing these specialized services."We have found that introducing LIVEMED TelehealthTM and RPM solutions to a hospital or health system requires us to take on about 90% of the work to establish a program that will fully engage patients and alleviate some of the physicians' workload. We also facilitate new programs such as cardiology, for instance," said Dr. David A. Wanner, EdD, CEO of Healthcare Enrichment Solutions. We recognize the challenges facing rural hospitals and strive to offer "bolt-on" programs that can be quickly adopted, therefore our solutions must be turnkey and provide full-service. Our efforts aim to enhance patient health outcomes, improve program retention rates, and enhance medical practices' profitability."“Dr. Saamer M Siddiqi MD, Founder and CEO of LIVEMED TelehealthTM, expressed their commitment to transforming healthcare in rural and small communities. They aim to provide unprecedented access to specialties such as cardiology and nephrology with the help of cutting-edge technologies. LIVEMED TelehealthTM is dedicated to enhancing patient care and revolutionizing healthcare delivery across rural America. I am thrilled to announce their partnership with Healthcare Enrichment Solutions, which will supplement and improve both companies' offerings. Our clinical team comprises of board-certified physicians and healthcare technology experts who have undergone rigorous vetting procedures. Equipped with the latest virtual technology, our solutions offer virtual ICU, hospitalist, multi-specialty physician coverage, and virtual nurse practitioners. The goal is to improve healthcare quality and make it more accessible by utilizing advanced technology.”Both companies' leadership believes that their combined services, in conjunction with their partners, place them in an advantageous position to become a leading Virtual Care Platform. This will enable new models of care, improve health outcomes, and meet the growing consumer demand for receiving care in the comfort of their homes.About LIVEMED TelehealthTMLIVEMED TelehealthTM is a Virtual Care platform that connects health systems with healthcare solution/service providers and logistics companies. The aim is to provide a one-stop, integrated platform for engaging and treating patients remotely. The platform has over 400 medical devices and multiple software and hardware options to connect with patients at home. LIVEMED Health is the only Virtual Care Platform integrated with Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare, which serves over 300 health systems and hospitals. An experienced and industry-recognized team leads LIVEMED TelehealthTM, and their work utilizing remote care solutions to address COVID-19 was recently awarded a 2021 Silver Edison Award.About Healthcare Enrichment SolutionsHealthcare Enrichment Solutions is a prominent healthcare consulting firm specializing in transforming remote patient monitoring and chronic care management. They aim to provide a service pathway to collaborative care on demand. They focus on providing 24/7 clinical support to ease the burden of chronic disease management and remote patient monitoring on payers, hospitals, providers, home health, caregivers, and patients. Healthcare Enrichment Solution's services have been proven to improve health outcomes and drive down the cost of care.To learn more about our programs, please visit .

